EAST WENATCHEE — Relay For Life not only raises money for cancer research with a run and silent auction. It honors those luminaries “who have cancer now, who are survivors, who have won the battle or are going through treatment now or those we have lost: our cancer patients, surviving or deceased,” said local event organizer Linda Marsh.

The Relay For Life of Chelan Douglas was June 16 at Wildcat Stadium, 955 Third St., East Wenatchee. It used to be a 24-hour event, but is now “down to five hours because of everybody’s busy schedule,” Marsh said.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?