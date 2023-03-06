Dispatch Floor

The floor where emergency dispatchers operate inside RiverCom 911 in Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — The regional emergency dispatch center, RiverCom 911, is looking to relocate by building a new facility.

RiverCom has been located on the third floor of the Wenatchee Police Department building at 140 S. Mission St. since 2004 and its staff is increasing.

Telecommunicator

A 911 dispatcher on the dispatch floor.


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?