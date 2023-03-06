WENATCHEE — The regional emergency dispatch center, RiverCom 911, is looking to relocate by building a new facility.
RiverCom has been located on the third floor of the Wenatchee Police Department building at 140 S. Mission St. since 2004 and its staff is increasing.
“We are outgrowing this place, we are busting at the seams,” said RiverCom executive director Lowell Porter. He said RiverCom is looking for 5 to 7 acres of land to acquire for increasing staff and technology systems.
There are eight administrative employees and 22 dispatchers at the call center, according to Porter. He expects there will be seven more dispatchers added later this year.
After factoring the time it takes to process land acquisition, develop a financial plan, and design and construct the facility, he predicts the new facility will be ready in late 2025.
The cost and size of the new facility are still undetermined.
Porter said by 2025, he hopes RiverCom will have around 30 dispatchers and the new facility will be built with extra space for additional staff and future needs.
“We are planning for what we need now, but you also do what you need to do with any capital facility, you build room to expand,” Porter said.
Porter said there are two undisclosed locations the center is considering — both in Douglas County. One location is owned by Douglas County and the other is privately owned.
Feasibility studies on the locations are underway. More information on the studies will be released at the RiverCom administrative board meeting on March 15, according to Porter.
He said the board will move forward with acquiring property to build the new facility after the meeting.
When it comes to design plans, Porter said he doesn’t like getting into the aesthetics — he cares more about functionality.
“We’re doing what we call a 'core mission design,'” he said. “The first thing we’re going to do ... is the dispatch floor — everything. To where it meets our needs and has room to grow.”
He said next on the design list is the back room that holds the technology, like the radio systems, information technology systems, and geographic information systems, followed by a utility room.
“Until the dispatch floor, the backroom with technology, and the utility room are perfect, then will build the rest of the building,” Porter said.
