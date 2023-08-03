It’s a curious idea with fascinating, highly skilled exhibitions, and an exciting outcome. The rodeo comes to us with Spanish conquistador roots, Mexican experience, and American cowboy ingenuity. The name is extracted from the Spanish word “rodear,” which simply means roundup. The traditions of ranch work spun into the post-Civil War cowboy era through large, open range lands requiring cattle roundups, branding, and cattle drives. Earning a dollar by shipping cattle east to the markets provided the prime reason for raising the large, open range herds.

In the Big Bend region, the first cattle rancher started up in 1869 along Cow Creek, and others soon followed and filled the Palouse with large herds of cattle. The bunch grass and wide-open land allowed the ranchers to develop enormous herds. They drove herds of four to five thousand head at a time to Lyons Ferry, where they swam the cattle across the Snake River and drove them through Baker City, Oregon, on their way to the rail head at Laramie, Wyoming. The pioneers said the ground all the way to Laramie looked like a mowed lawn. The wide swath made finding the way home easy work for the cowboy.



