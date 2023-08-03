It’s a curious idea with fascinating, highly skilled exhibitions, and an exciting outcome. The rodeo comes to us with Spanish conquistador roots, Mexican experience, and American cowboy ingenuity. The name is extracted from the Spanish word “rodear,” which simply means roundup. The traditions of ranch work spun into the post-Civil War cowboy era through large, open range lands requiring cattle roundups, branding, and cattle drives. Earning a dollar by shipping cattle east to the markets provided the prime reason for raising the large, open range herds.
In the Big Bend region, the first cattle rancher started up in 1869 along Cow Creek, and others soon followed and filled the Palouse with large herds of cattle. The bunch grass and wide-open land allowed the ranchers to develop enormous herds. They drove herds of four to five thousand head at a time to Lyons Ferry, where they swam the cattle across the Snake River and drove them through Baker City, Oregon, on their way to the rail head at Laramie, Wyoming. The pioneers said the ground all the way to Laramie looked like a mowed lawn. The wide swath made finding the way home easy work for the cowboy.
In 1889, when the Waterville Board of Trade held the Grand Fair, daily horse races down Walnut Street provided entertainment, but the main event featured a horse race between Chief Moses and Army Colonel Buchanan. Six years later at the Industrial Exposition the featured events included daily horse races with stock exhibits and a parade. The draft horse pulling contests excited the audience, but the mule race honoring the slowest mule brought on laughter. The Industrial Exposition ran for several years, and in 1909 included a potato run. Men on horses with long, sharpened poles raced to be the first to stab and return with a potato. This event provided an interesting twist on polo competition.
With the Potato Carnival starting in 1911, the types of horse and mule events increased to include a wide variety of contests. The list includes saddle horse races, Shetland pony races, and trotting races. You did not want to miss the Indian Squaw races, or Indian War Bonnet races. Of course, they held boys and girls races, which came in both quarter- and half-mile tracks. Most of these, and especially the calf roping, and bucking contests came after the fairgrounds opened with a track and stadium in 1914. With the fairgrounds, the Potato Carnival became known as the Potato Carnival/Douglas County Fair, and starting in 1913, the Big Bend Empire Press simply called it the Douglas County Fair.
Because rodeo, and especially the Big Bend Roundup, has been an integral and important part of the North Central Washington Fair, the Douglas County Museum celebrated this history by painting our charity picnic table with a rodeo theme. Visit the NCW Fair and take a peek at our museum’s contribution to the collection of great picnic tables decorated by Douglas County charities!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone