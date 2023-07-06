Booted out of the Garden, Adam, Eve, and their 80 children needed to quickly figure out things like plowing, planting, harvesting, and preserving their food. Right along with the need for supplying their daily caloric intake, they needed clothing – really quick! Wow, covering up suddenly took on a new meaning. How do you keep those leaky ports on a baby from getting all over you without cloth? Just imagine trying to diaper with furry animal skins … .
So, one of the first things developed by humankind came as a way to turn fiber into string and string into cloth, and cloth into clothing. A lot of things have been tried: agave (sisal), cotton, date palm bark, flax, fur, grass, hair, hemp, jute, papyrus, straw, and even thin leather strips. Virtually anything that can be pulled out into long thin strips can be spun together into a string and used to improve the quality of life.
But if you can make string, more strings can make a cord, and more cords can make a rope, and voila – you have a tool called rope. Rope-making is also one of those first things. How else do you keep your pet water buffalo from wandering off? That is not to mention a way to catch an animal for dinner, tie down your pesky enemy, or climb up a cliff to that bird’s nest and steal the eggs.
Early American history reveals that the string, cords and ropes needed for everyday life came from England or France. When your rope broke, you were out of luck until the next shipload of cordage came in from across the way. As a result, knowing how to spin thread, make cords, and lay rope became an essential craftsman skill for everyday living. Painfully unlucky is the way to describe a person without this basic everyday skill.
So, this week, I pulled out the Douglas County Museum’s Nes Manufacturing Wizard Rope Maker. It’s a strange-looking thing with a big gear and four little gears attached to a frame with a crank. I made a wood frame for this bizarre farm tool and a comb to keep the cords spaced evenly apart while they are twisting. When four doubled cords 14 feet long are attached and tied off at the other end, a person can start cranking. The four pairs first then twist into four tight cords that twist together into a rope 10 feet long.
The Nes Wizard says you can make small cords from silk or anything. With doubt as my guiding force, I tied it up with eight stretch sewing threads and produced a 1/8th-inch stretch cord as my initial experiment. Of course, I wound that weak, stretchy stuff too tight and broke it at four feet in length. Next time, I will try something stronger, like crochet string.
So, this is your chance to become a part of history! Show up at the museum on Saturday, July 9, and we will let you turn the crank while you make your very own rope.
