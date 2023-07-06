Booted out of the Garden, Adam, Eve, and their 80 children needed to quickly figure out things like plowing, planting, harvesting, and preserving their food. Right along with the need for supplying their daily caloric intake, they needed clothing – really quick! Wow, covering up suddenly took on a new meaning. How do you keep those leaky ports on a baby from getting all over you without cloth? Just imagine trying to diaper with furry animal skins … .

So, one of the first things developed by humankind came as a way to turn fiber into string and string into cloth, and cloth into clothing. A lot of things have been tried: agave (sisal), cotton, date palm bark, flax, fur, grass, hair, hemp, jute, papyrus, straw, and even thin leather strips. Virtually anything that can be pulled out into long thin strips can be spun together into a string and used to improve the quality of life.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?