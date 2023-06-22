In the early part of the 20th century, the name Sam Hill meant big things in the state of Washington. But his name is ambiguous. The older Sam Hill worked to make the Great Northern Railway a success in Douglas County. As the leader of the Great Roads Commission, this Sam Hill pushed for roads suited to automobile traffic, built the Mary Hill estate on the Columbia River, and constructed the Stonehenge World War I memorial.

He was born in North Carolina in 1857, graduated from Haverford College, and received a second degree from Harvard. He became a lawyer who made a name for himself fighting the Great Northern Railroad in court. Another Hill, James Hill, folded him into the family business and made him the manager of the Great Northern Railroad. I can’t help but wonder if this move blindsided him away from battling the GNR in court. He married James Hill’s daughter and they made him a wealthy man who befuddled several projects.



