In the early part of the 20th century, the name Sam Hill meant big things in the state of Washington. But his name is ambiguous. The older Sam Hill worked to make the Great Northern Railway a success in Douglas County. As the leader of the Great Roads Commission, this Sam Hill pushed for roads suited to automobile traffic, built the Mary Hill estate on the Columbia River, and constructed the Stonehenge World War I memorial.
He was born in North Carolina in 1857, graduated from Haverford College, and received a second degree from Harvard. He became a lawyer who made a name for himself fighting the Great Northern Railroad in court. Another Hill, James Hill, folded him into the family business and made him the manager of the Great Northern Railroad. I can’t help but wonder if this move blindsided him away from battling the GNR in court. He married James Hill’s daughter and they made him a wealthy man who befuddled several projects.
The other, and younger Sam Hill eliminated some of the ambiguity by using his middle initial — Sam B. Hill. Sam B. Hill also did great things. He was born in northern Arkansas in 1875. He graduated from the University of Arkansas and like the other Sam Hill, he too became a lawyer. Sam B. Hill became a Douglas County pioneer and homesteaded property near Waterville. After admission to the Bar, he lived and worked in Danville, Arkansas, for a bit, where he served as mayor, chairman of the Yell County Democratic Party, and started the Danville Turnpike Company.
When he homesteaded in Waterville in 1904, he opened a law office. From 1907 to 1911 he served as the Douglas County prosecuting attorney, and from 1917 to 1924 he served as the Superior Court Judge for Douglas and Grant counties. Elected to serve as the 5th Congressional District congressman for the state of Washington, he served successive terms in Congress, where he became the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
Sam B. Hill was appointed as a U.S. Tax Court Judge by President Roosevelt in 1936. He advocated for the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam and is considered the prime political mover of the Grand Coulee Dam project. Sam B. continued as a U.S. Tax Court Judge until he retired in 1953. In contrast to his flamboyant, world-traveling, railroad executive name’s sake, Sam B. Hill served the state of Washington and the United States as a public servant.
Recently, the Sam B. Hill family provided the Douglas County Museum with a collection that represents his life work. With that collection are pictures of his work in Congress, a certificate of recognition at his retirement from the Tax Court, and his presidential commission as the Tax Court Judge signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
