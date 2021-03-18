Waterville School students have helped fill up the newly established Waterville Emergency Supply Closet at the Federated Church. During a supply drive held Feb. 22 to March 4, students in grades pre-K through six donated 925 items for the supply closet, according to ASB advisor Samantha Fletcher.
The students wanted to do a local community service project, Fletcher said, and had thought of doing a food drive as they have done in previous years. However, the Waterville Food Bank is not currently accepting donations of food items, so Fletcher reached out to the Federated Church and they were happy to accept donations for their supply closet.
Fletcher said that students contributed non-perishable food items and emergency supplies like flashlights, diapers, baby wipes and blankets, which were brought to the church on March 10.
She said that the students really got behind the idea of the emergency supply closet. The memory of wildfires that struck Mansfield and Bridgeport this September was fresh in the young people’s minds and they were very aware of how supplies like this can be needed in an emergency.
“They were bringing things in the next day,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher added the drive was done as a competition between grades, and the winner was the pre-K, or Wonders, class. The students in that class will have a treat of dessert on the week of March 15 as a reward.
Jude Overby, who along with Teri Githinji is managing the closet inventory, said previous to the drive items for the closet had just been trickling in.
Overby said she and Githinji were in awe at the size of this contribution.
“It was truly amazing what was brought in,” Overby said. She added, “What excited us most is all the kids that were so involved in it.”
Overby said there are still items needed for the closet, including new blankets and sleeping bags, underwear and socks, bottled water, phone chargers, baby wipes and more. To make a donation contact Overby at (425)941-5246 or Githinji at (206)405-1747.