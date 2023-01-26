5cd39e73d63ea.hires.jpg

Freshly picked Red Delicious apples share bin space after being picked from an orchard near Chelan.

 World file photo

A version of this article previously appeared in The Wenatchee World. 

NCW — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier called on national trade and commerce leaders to do what they can to lift tariffs set by India on U.S. apples, as it is impacting farmers in the district she represents, including Chelan County.



