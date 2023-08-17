The former Waterville train depot, converted into a house, is for sale, and, according to Douglas County Museum Director Earl Cater, is one of only two short line depot buildings in the United States that is still standing.
Arrival of the first passenger train in Waterville was a big occasion, as this photo would indicate from the number of people gathered on the loading platform. The date was Aug. 18, 1910. The 5-mile Waterville Railway ran from Waterville to Douglas, where it connected with the Great Northern Railway. Albert L. Rogers organized the Northern and Southern Railroad to build a connecting line. He later sold his holdings to the Waterville Railway, which was incorporated by Waterville residents in 1909. Construction began later that year and the first freight reached Waterville in June 1910.
WATERVILLE — The property at 108 S. Rainier St., a historic train depot, remained for sale as of last week.
Some community members hoped to see the property saved as a historical depot, such as Dr. Earl Cater, the director of the Douglas County Historical Society.
The Empire Press spoke with the seller, Tim Horton.
Tim Horton's father, Jim Horton, bought the property from the Waterville Transfer Company on Oct. 21, 1971, according to the deed. Jim Horton made the depot a home. Tim Horton grew up in the former depot and recalls railroad or history buffs stopping by to see the place, despite his father never advertising the history.
“When word came that the Great Northern Railway would go through Douglas and not Waterville, business leaders called a meeting and in one weekend raised $90,000 in stock pledges,” Cater wrote for the Empire Press in May. “Over the next year, they built the shortest, privately owned railroad in the United States.”
The 4½ mile railroad connected to the Great Northern in Douglas.
“Well, I don’t live there. I live in Ballard, and that is just too far away," Tim Horton said about the decision to sell the property. “It’s a good way to put a period at the end of a sentence after Dad passed."
The 1,620-square-foot property at 108 S. Rainier St. has three bedrooms and one bathroom, according to the real estate agent. It is listed for $314,500.
Those interested in forming a nonprofit to purchase the depot as a historical site may contact Earl Cater at 509-745-8435.
