Sports complex

This photos shows what part of the sports complex might look like. 

 Provided/State Senator Brad Hawkins
Aquatic Center

This photo shows the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Indiana. 

A version of this article previously appeared in The Wenatchee World. 

NCW — Twelfth District Sen. Brad Hawkins pre-filed legislation, Senate Bill 5001, Monday for Chelan and Douglas counties’ government agencies to partner on a Regional Aquatic Center and Sports Complex. Sen. Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, is the co-sponsor, whose district is also considering an aquatic facility.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?