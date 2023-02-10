WATERVILLE — Due to an ongoing discussion on sentence length, Douglas County Superior Court
Judge Brian Huber on Feb. 7 held off on sentencing an East Wenatchee financial advisor who allegedly defrauded former clients.
Greg Lone, formerly of Paramount Financial Advisors, was accused in 2020 of operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least five people to pay for personal or business expenses, or to pay other clients, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Lone in January pleaded guilty in Superior Court to five counts of first-degree theft. The standard sentencing range for Lone is 12 to 14 months in prison.
Douglas County prosecutors and Lone’s defense attorney recommended Huber impose an exceptional sentence of 36 months in prison, along with $480,000 restitution and two years of probation.
Huber postponed sentencing to Feb. 21 to give Douglas County prosecutors and Lone’s attorney time to file arguments on whether he can submit a sentence that exceeds the 36-month recommendation.
Many of Lone’s victims who attended Feb. 7’s hearing explained how their lives were negatively impacted by Lone. Several expressed they do not believe he will pay any restitution.
Among the five counts of theft, all but one of the victims were senior citizens, according to a Douglas County prosecuting attorney.
One called Lone a “predator” who stole from him $30,000 and asked Huber to sentence him to at least a minimum of 60 months in prison. Several other victims asked for Lone’s sentence to exceed the recommended 36 months.
Another victim, age 99, wrote in her victim impact statement that her life “has gone from a vibrant, happy place ... to a dull, frustrating and demeaning existence.”
Lone stole about $200,000 of her savings and she now depends on her family for medications and other necessities, which she had planned for with her savings, according to her impact statement.
Lone’s father also spoke at Feb. 7’s hearing and apologized to the victims and said he hopes that Lone gets help. In his impact statement, he said that Lone stole $300,000 from him and his wife.
Lone’s sister said at the hearing that he stole $4 million from her. She was only present as a witness and not among the five victims listed in the prosecutor’s charges.
“It was everything I had,” she said in her impact statement. “It changed the life of my family — my husband, my three daughters and myself.”
Lone was placed into the custody at the end of the hearing to begin serving his sentence. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179
World staff writer
