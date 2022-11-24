This photo shows the first homestead built in Waterville, the H.N. Wilcox home. It sat on the Southwest corner of the intersection of First Street and North Chelan Avenue and was erected in the fall of 1883. The lot where it sat is currently vacant.
In 1836, Presbyterian missionary Samuel Parker scouted out the Big Bend area with Marcus Whitman.
They were the first people of western European descent to explore the 9,000 square miles described as the Big Bend. As the first people from western Europe to see the Grand Coulee, Parker described the region as “an elevated prairie destitute of wood and water.”
In 1834, Parker answered a call for missionaries to move west from four Flathead Native American tribal members who requested religious guidance from William Clark. Parker traveled on to the lower Columbia and down the Willamette River into Oregon. The sites he selected became Presbyterian missionary outposts.
Whitman was a missionary physician who set up an outpost at Walla Walla. When a measles epidemic broke out, Whitman was accused of poisoning the Cayuse tribe and was murdered with 13 others in a raid on Nov. 30, 1847.
Except for the cottonwoods and willows along creek beds, Northrup Canyon and Badger Mountain provided the only timber in the region. Settling here, in the open sagebrush and bunchgrass, represented an impossible dream. Unlike in the Midwest, prairie grass sod did not exist as a resource for building a home. And building a home out of willows and sagebrush was impossible. Still, the pioneers chose to come here knowing their main source of supplies and resources required a 150-mile trip down Moses Coulee and out Crab Creek to Davenport.
But this was open land — free land. A squatter needed only to stake their estate. Regulation through the Homestead Act did not come until the U.S. Department of the Interior approved the final survey of Douglas County in 1889.
The Douglas County dream became a reality, when, in the spring of 1883, several families staked claims along the base of Badger Mountain. The resources the forest on Badger Mountain provided made it possible to choose to settle in this wild and arid vacant land of the high plains.
With fewer than 100 people, Douglas County was separated from Spokane County on Nov. 28, 1883, and settlers poured into the open and free land. Resources like sawmills and stores soon followed. Behind these were schools and churches. Better roads brought resources and more people came.
Next week we recognize 139 years of Douglas County history and perhaps wonder what our pioneer forefathers might think about how their pioneer dream prospered.
