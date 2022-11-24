H.N. Wilcox home

This photo shows the first homestead built in Waterville, the H.N. Wilcox home. It sat on the Southwest corner of the intersection of First Street and North Chelan Avenue and was erected in the fall of 1883. The lot where it sat is currently vacant.

 Provided photo/Douglas County Museum

In 1836, Presbyterian missionary Samuel Parker scouted out the Big Bend area with Marcus Whitman.

They were the first people of western European descent to explore the 9,000 square miles described as the Big Bend. As the first people from western Europe to see the Grand Coulee, Parker described the region as “an elevated prairie destitute of wood and water.”



