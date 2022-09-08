WATERVILLE — The Waterville School District Shockers recently celebrated the start of fall sports with the first community pep rally on the football field.
The football and volleyball teams were introduced and presented with jerseys. The cheerleaders gave a short performance and chili and Shocker gear was sold.
Football coach Tayn Kendrick said the first home football game that night had to be canceled because the team didn’t have enough players available. The coaches and administrators planned the pep rally.
“We wanted the whole community involved, and to get them excited about fall sports and games,” cheerleader coach and administrative assistant Kaionni Deshazer said.
This was the first community pep rally for fall sports, according to Deshazer. In the past, rallies were held as an assembly during school hours. She said she hopes this becomes a new tradition.
Athletes, family members and the Waterville community enjoyed $5 chili, which was made and served by Associated Student Body volunteers. Attendees were also able to buy gear and season passes. Deshazer said the proceeds will go toward the Shocker athletics fund.
Players were able to reconnect with their teammates, celebrate the new season with the handing out of jerseys and take pictures with family and friends on the field.
Senior cheerleader Payton Dunning is entering her second season on the team and her second year at Waterville School District. She said she’s enjoyed the tighter knit community compared to her old high school, and she’s looking forward to her final year cheering.
Volleyball coach Alyssa Polson said she hoped the pep rally got people excited about fall sports.
“Waterville has been known as a basketball school,” Polson said. “We wanted to focus on fall sports.”
Senior volleyball captain and team setter Alexa Garcia said she’s looking forward to working hard with her team for another great season.
“Last year, we went to state,” Garcia said. “I’m sure we’ll make it again."
The first volleyball game is Sept. 6 at home against Almira-Coulee-Hartline High School. Junior varsity plays at 5 p.m. and varsity plays at 6:30 p.m.
Kendrick said the football team now has 20 eligible players, and their first game is away against the Selkirk High School Rangers 3 p.m. Sept. 9.
Senior running back and linebacker Abraham Diaz said he’s looking forward to the game and the rest of the season. He hopes to help the younger players get better, and is considering playing college football when he graduates from Waterville.
