Cheer jump.jpg

Waterville School District cheerleader Jackie Ruiz prepares to launch at a community pep rally Sept. 1.

WATERVILLE — The Waterville School District Shockers recently celebrated the start of fall sports with the first community pep rally on the football field.

The football and volleyball teams were introduced and presented with jerseys. The cheerleaders gave a short performance and chili and Shocker gear was sold.

Football2.jpg

Waterville School District football players don their jerseys received at a community pep rally Sept. 1. 
Cheering.jpg

Waterville School District cheerleaders cheer at the community pep rally Sept. 1. 


Libby Williams

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

