The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers honored their seniors before Saturday’s home opener versus the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions. Unfortunately, the game didn’t have the desired outcome as the Shockers were shut out 36-0
The first half saw a defensive battle on both sides, ending with the Mountain Lions up 8-0. The Shockers defense continued to play hard in the second half. But Liberty Bell continued to stifle Waterville-Mansfield’s offense and forced key turnovers to create scoring opportunities to close out the game.
“This game didn’t turn out as we wanted but there is no reason to hang our heads. We played a tough team really well. We didn’t make adjustments to what they did defensively, but that is part of the process,” said head coach Tayn Kendrick.
After the game, Coach Kendrick made sure to praise the leadership and play of the team’s five seniors that were celebrated alongside their parents before the opening kickoff.
“Kody Angus led us in receiving yards and played a great game at defensive end. Eli Van Lith continued to bring leadership on offense as a wide receiver and on defense as a nose tackle. Carter Shafer played great in only his fourth game as center/nose tackle. Xavier Tedder had some great catches as a wide receiver and made plays on defense as an end. Evan Simmons played hard as a wide receiver and running back while also played some great corner,” said Kendrick.
The Shockers (2-2) hope to close out their season with a win Saturday when they host the Pateros Billygoats (1-1) in Mansfield. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Games are live-streamed on the Waterville-Mansfield Live Sports Facebook page.