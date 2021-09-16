The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers volleyball team fought hard all week long, but the varsity team came up short in both of their matches. They were swept by both the Manson Trojans (1-25, 5-25, and 7-25) and the Brewster Bears (14-25, 9-25, and 10-25).
Although the first week did not go as the girls had hoped, head coach Alyssa Polson praised their hard work and grit as the team never gave up or stopped fighting as they fought through adversity.
“I am extremely proud of these girls and all of their hard work. The scores do not show how hard they worked. Despite it being so tough, they kept fighting every single point and never gave up,” said Polson.
For the match versus the Trojans, Coach Polson recognized the performances of several players. Bailey Viebrock was 4/4 serving and added an assist and a dig. Also recognized were Tiera Miller (3/4 serving, 1 ace, and 2 digs), Natalie Rendon (1/2 serving and 3 digs), Julia Ashley (1/1 serving, 1 kill, and 1 dig), Harlie Zones (1 kill and 4 digs), and Johnna Hope (1/2 serving, 1 assist, 1 kill, and 3 blocks).
The match versus the Bears showed that the Shockers had already begun to improve as the games were closer. Fore the match Coach Polson recognized Alexa Garcia (9/10 serving, 20 assists, 1 kill, and 3 digs), Tiera Miller (7/7 serving, 1 ace, 1 block, and 5 digs), Mady Lawrence (5/5 serving, 1 kill, 2 blocks, and 1 dig), Johnna Hope (3/4 serving, 1 block, and 1 dig), Harlie Zones (1/2 serving, 3 kills, and 7 digs), and Elsie Munson (7 digs).
Despite the final outcomes, Coach Polson recognized that the girls played their very best and took on some challenging teams without complaint.
“It was a rough first week of games against some really tough competition. I am so proud of their hard work and dedication. They never once complained and went out and played to the best of their ability,” said Polson.
This week also saw the Shockers JV squad fight hard although they came up short versus Manson (9-25, 20-25, and 5-16) and Brewster (13-25, 18-25, and 22-25).
The C squad worked hard and earned a split with Manson (25-20 and 23-25) before losing to Brewster (23-25, 17-25, and 21-25) in three tough fought games.
This week the Shockers (0-2) hit the road to take on ACH on Thursday. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
