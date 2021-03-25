The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers volleyball team lost their first match of the season but still had a successful week beating two out of three opponents. Last Saturday, the Shockers swept both the Soap Lake Eagles (25-14, 25-17, and 25-15) and the Entiat Tigers (25-12, 25-18, and 25-22). Tuesday’s game versus the Pateros Nannies saw the Shockers come up short, losing in four games (13-25, 21-25, 25-11, and 18-25).
Saturday’s matches versus the Eagles and Tigers saw the Shockers show their fans what they had become accustomed to seeing this season, dominating performances, said Waterville-Mansfield. Head Coach Alyssa Polson.
“Our girls had a little bit of a slow start but picked it up quick and played well as a team,” Polson said.
In the match versus the Eagles, Coach Polson commended the performances of Meredith Mittelstaedt (10/13 serving, 1 ace, 8 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs, and 6 assists), McKenna Gurnard (13/15 serving, 1 ace, 5 kills, 4 digs, and 1 assist), Codee Reid (13/14 serving, 5 aces, 7 kills, 6 blocks, and 5 digs), Ella Osborne (14/17 serving, 2 aces, 11 kills, 4 blocks, and 4 digs), and Alexa Garcia (8/8 serving, 2 aces, 1 dig, and 3 assists).
In the sweep of the Tigers, Coach Polson pointed out the individual performances of McKenna Gurnard (12/14 serving, 2 aces, 7 kills, 11 digs, and 2 assists), Meredith Mittelstaedt (12/14 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs, and 2 assists), Codee Reid (10/10 serving, 2 aces, 11 kills, 4 blocks, 16 digs, and 2 assists), Eliana Silva (5/5 serving, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig, and 2 assists), Ella Osborne (17/20 serving, 3 aces, 9 kills, 1 block, 9 digs, and 2 assists), and Elizabeth Katovich (13/16 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 6 digs, and 35 assists).
Tuesday’s loss versus the Nannies was a thrilling match that was much closer than the score suggested. Both teams were playing at a high level, resulting in frequently long volleys throughout the match. They both consistently showed solid defense, crisp passing, and hard-hitting. Unfortunately for the Shockers, the Nannies were slightly sharper and more consistent all night.
At the time this article was written, individual statistics were not available for the Shockers.
The JV was also in action for the Shockers last Saturday, as the team continued their winning ways. The swept Soap Lake’s JV, 25-19, 25-6, and 25-6. Later in the day the Shockers took two out of three games versus Entiat’s JV, 25-20, 22-25, and 25-12.
Saturday, March 20, the Shockers (4-1) host the ACH Warriors (3-0) and the Wilson Creek Devils (8- 0). The results of these matches were not available at the time this article was written. The following Saturday, they are scheduled to host the Cascade Christian Academy Wolverines (0-7) and the Lake Roosevelt Raiders (2-5). All games are live-streamed on the Waterville-Mansfield Live Sports Facebook page.