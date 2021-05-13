The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers baseball team dropped four games in a heartbreaking week. On Tuesday the Shockers found out what the elite teams in 1B look like as they were pounded by the ACH Warriors, losing 43-2. On Wednesday they hosted the Pateros Billygoats. While the Shockers showed the fight had not been beaten out of them the previous night, Waterville-Mansfield could not overcome 11 errors as they lost 19-10. On Saturday errors continued to plague the Shockers when they hosted the Moses Lake Chiefs C team for a double header. Waterville-Mansfield dropped both games 15-4 and 14-3.
On Tuesday’s game versus ACH, there was very little the Shockers could do against the very talented Warriors. Waterville-Mansfield pitchers Gavin Haight, Braydon Murison, and Jack Katovich pitched strikes all night. Unfortunately, the Warriors did not miss many pitches as they continued to pummel the ball. Offensively, the Warriors showcased several hard pitchers that continued to blow the ball by the ball past the plate all night.
Several Shockers still managed to have solid performances. Standouts for the night included Jack Katovich (2-2 batting, 2 RBIs, 1 BB, 1-1 SB), Jacob Simpson (2-2 batting, 1 run, 1 BB, 1-1 SB), and Braydon Murison (1-2 batting, 1 BB).
Wednesday night saw the Shockers fight all night. Unfortunately, they could not get out of their own way as they committed a season high 11 errors. Pitchers Eli Van Lith and Michael Schneider had strong performances. They former allowed four earned runs, while the latter allowed only two more earned runs. The defense behind them struggled all night as they wound up allowing an additional 13 unearned runs for the night. The offense was strong all night but could not make up completely for the shaky defense.
Standout offensive performances for the night included Gavin Haight (3-4 batting, 1 run, 4 RBIs, 3 2B, 1 BB, 1-1 SB), Jacob Simpson (2-3 batting, 1 run, 3 RBIs, 1 BB), Eli Van Lith (2-4 batting, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 2-2 SB), Jack Katovich (3-5 batting, 1 run, 1 2B, 1-1 SB), and James Smith (2-4 batting, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 2B, 1-1 SB).
Saturday’s games versus the Chiefs saw the Shockers keep both games close to start only to have one bad defensive inning derail their chances. For the first time this season Waterville-Mansfield’s bats were cold, preventing the Shockers from keeping pace with the Chiefs. Game one saw solid performances by pitchers Eli Van Lith and Gavin Haight. The defense was improved from Wednesday night, but still
committed four of their five errors in one inning leading to a big inning for the Chiefs. The Shockers offense had a batting average of .182 for the game against pitching that was on par for what they had faced this season.
Game two saw the Shockers come out strong behind the first high school pitching start for eight grader Michael Schneider. The Shockers had a 2-1 lead after the first inning and were down 3-2 after three innings. The Shockers offense continued their rough day as they were unable to keep their bats going. The defense was strong for the first three innings as Schneider consistently threw strikes. Braydon Murison had a strong showing in the outfield, recording three outs in center field including a diving catch in the third. In the fourth inning their defensive struggles showed up again as the Shockers committed three costly errors. Schneider was lifted after he reached his pitch count limit. Murison came on in relief, but by then the Chiefs had gotten their bats rolling, leading to the final score. For his starting pitching debut, Schneider gave up 2 hits, 4 walks, and 3 earned runs (7 total) while recording 3 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Offensively for the day the Shockers still managed to have a few standout performances despite their rough day. These include James Smith (2-3 batting, 1 BB), Braydon Murison (3-7 batting, 1 run, 3 RBIs, 2 2B, 2-2 SB), Jacob Smith (2-6 batting, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 HBP, 1-1 SB), and Michael Schneider (.600 OBP, 1 run, 2 BB, 1 HBP).
The Shockers (1-8) have three games this week before concluding their season. On Tuesday evening, they go on the road to take on the Wenatchee Panthers C team. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, the Shockers will visit the Ephrata Tigers JV (4-3) for an evening double header. First pitches are scheduled for 4 and 6.