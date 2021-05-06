The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers baseball team traveled to Mattawa this past Saturday to play a double header against the Wahluke Warriors. The Shockers fought hard all day but were ultimately swept by the much larger team 26-11 and 21-11.
In the first game the Shockers started by scoring two quick runs, but then came out flat on defense giving up 17 runs in the bottom of the first frame. The team managed to show their mental toughness and competitive spirit matching the Warriors at nine runs each over the next four innings to reach the final score. Starting pitcher Braydon Murison struggled giving up seven runs before being pulled after getting just one out in the first inning. Relief pitchers Eli Van Lith and Jack Katovich were able to battle through the rest of the game for the Shockers. While the two relievers gave up 18 runs, only seven of them were earned as the Shockers defense struggled behind them. The pitching staff only allowed three hits for the game but gave up 22 walks and hit four batters. Catcher Trevor Moore had an outstanding game behind the plate, preventing several wild pitches throughout the game. Offensively the Shockers had a strong showing. They posted a .440 batting average and a .562 on base percentage. Every player reached base at least once and eight of the nine players scored at least one run.
The second game saw the Shockers rebound and play much better baseball. Unfortunately, the Warriors bats got hot as well. Wahluke managed to build a 17-2 lead after four innings, behind a strong performance by their starting pitcher. However, their pitcher reached his pitch count limit after four innings and the Shockers were able to jump all over the reliever in the top of the fifth, exploding for nine runs. In the bottom of the fifth inning the Warrior responded, taking advantage of two key errors, gaining four runs (2 earned) to go up by 10 runs, preventing the game from going another inning. Starting pitcher Gavin Haight had a solid outing going 2 1/3 innings before reaching his pitch count limit. Eight grader Michael Schneider relieved Haight and finished out the game. Schneider was the most consistent pitcher for the Shockers on the day throwing strikes. He also started a double play and picked off a base runner in two innings of work.
Standout offensive performances for the Shockers on Saturday included Jack Katovich (5-8 batting, 5 runs, 6 RBIs, 2B, 2 3B, 3-3 SB), Eli Van Lith (4-7 batting, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, BB, 2B, 3-3 SB), Trevor Moore (3-6 batting, 1 run, 2 RBIs, BB, 3B, 4-4 SB), and Michael Schneider (.667 OBP, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 4- 4 SB).
This week the Shockers (1-4) will be busy. On Tuesday, they host the ACH Warriors (2-5) at 4:30. On Wednesday, they host the Pateros Billygoats (0-3) at 4:30. Finally on Saturday, they host the Moses Lake Chiefs’ C team with first pitches scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.