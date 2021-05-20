The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers baseball showed they have the talent to compete with larger skills this past week. They also showed they need a little more experience to do so consistently. On Tuesday, the Shockers defeated the Wenatchee Panthers’ C team in a thrilling 11-10, 7 inning game. On Friday, they battled the Ephrata Tigers’ JV team, but came up short in a double header 35-0 and 20-1.
Tuesday’s game started with the Shockers being awestruck by the resources of a larger school. But when the game started, they showed that the players from Waterville and Mansfield were there to compete. The Shockers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning sending 11 batters to the plate in the top half of the inning. The bottom half of the opening frame saw the defense and senior pitcher Eli Van Lith come out just as hot as they blanked the Panthers C team on just 10 pitches. The following innings saw Wenatchee try to claw their way out of their early hole, but every time they closed the gap, the Shockers answered with their bats to maintain their lead. Van Lith had pitched a solid five innings before being lifted for Gavin Haight. Haight had an efficient performance for the final two innings, bolstered by an unassisted double play by eighth grade third baseman Michael Schneider in the sixth inning. The bottom of the seventh inning provided some final excitement as the Panthers pulled within one run and had a runner at third base. The final Panthers batter hit a hard fly ball to center field. Fortunately for the Shockers junior center fielder Trevor Moore was there to show his speed and baseball prowess as he was able to track down the ball and snatch it out of the air to preserve the Shockers’ victory in a thrilling game.
Top offensive performers for the Shockers included Braydon Murison (2-2 batting, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 6-6 SB), Jack Katovich (3-5 batting, 1 2B, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 2-2 SB), Trevor Moore (2-4 batting, 2 runs, 2-2 SB), Jacob Simpson (1-2 batting, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1-1 SB), and Eli Van Lith (2-5 batting, 2 2Bs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2-2 SB).
Friday’s double header in Ephrata proved a lot more difficult for the Shockers. The Tigers’ JV team dominated Waterville-Mansfield in all aspects of the game. The Shockers did continue to battle in the face of adversity. Third baseman Michael Schneider managed to trigger a double play and Trevor Moor managed to spoil a perfect game by the Tigers’ pitcher as he reached base on an error in the top of the fifth inning. The second game started more favorably for the Shockers as Schneider frustrated the Tigers from the mound for the first two innings. He then managed to get things going offensively for Waterville Mansfield in the top of the third inning as he led off with a single and worked his way to third base before being driven in by a single from Gavin Haight to give the Shockers a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, Schneider began to struggle with his command in the bottom of the third and the Tigers were able to gain the lead.
Pitchers Braydon Murison and Gavin Haight attempted to keep the magic going, but by then the Tigers’ bats had warmed up and they put an end to the Shockers’ hopes for an upset.
Senior Eli Van Lith had a rough night at the plate on his final night in a Shockers’ baseball uniform. However, he did initiate a double play at shortstop in the second game to give the fans one last highlight from a memorable high school career.
Standout offensive performances from the second game include Gavin Haight (2-3 batting, 1 2B, 1 RBI), Trevor Moore (1-2 batting, 2-2 SB), and Michael Schneider (1-1 batting, 1 BB, 1 run).
The Shockers finish their season with a humble record of 2-10. But the promise they showed, including Tuesday’s win in Wenatchee, gives the team plenty of reason to be excited about their future. The student-athletes do not have much time to rest and reflect as a large portion of the team will be jumping into their basketball season on Monday after having just the weekend to recover.