The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers and the Soap Lake Eagles battled each other Thursday night in heavy rain and howling wind. Both sides refused to give in to the weather or their opponent’s best shots throughout the game, which went into double overtime. Unfortunately, the Eagles came up with the last big play as they beat the Shockers 46-40.
“It was an exciting game where unfortunately we fell short. I know our players learned a ton from this game and I know they will be ready for our next game versus Liberty Bell,” said Waterville Head Coach Tayn Kendrick.
The game started out as a very back-and-forth affair. Eagles quarterback, Diego Garza pulled off one big play after another in response to every score by the Shockers. Waterville-Mansfield managed to build a multiple touchdown lead by the end of the third quarter. The Eagles showed resiliency with more big plays combined with some inopportune mistakes by the Shockers defense, as Soap Lake managed to tie the score.
In the first overtime, the Shockers were able to score a touchdown and convert their two-point conversion attempt. But, once again the Eagles answered on their following possession to force a second overtime. In this deciding period, the Eagles had the ball first, scoring a touchdown but failing to convert their two-point conversion, leaving the door open for the Shockers. In the Shockers’ ensuing possession, the Eagles defense came out strong, stopping the Shockers well short of the goal line, securing their victory.
On offense, Coach Kendrick pointed out the performance of Abraham Diaz (235 rushing yards), Cole Bordin (187 passing yards), Kody Angus (138 receiving yards), and Eli Van Lith (49 receiving yards). He also gave a shout-out to the entire offensive line who opened rushing lanes all night long. On defense, Kendrick singled out the solid play of Braydon Murison and Preston Mulanax.
Coach Kendrick gave credit to Soap Lake.
“Soap Lake played a great game and unfortunately, we were not able to come away with a win. I will say again our men played hard and unfortunately, Soap Lake came out ahead,” Kendrick said.
The Shockers (2-1) look to bounce back this Saturday when they host the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions (2-1) in Mansfield. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Waterville-Mansfield Live Sports Facebook page.