The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers volleyball team showed they still have plenty of fight left in their tank, overcoming the Moses Lake Christian Academy Lions in four hard fought sets, 25-22, 21-25, 25-8, and 25-15.
With such a solid performance, Head Coach Alyssa Polson had no trouble recognizing several players who made major contributions to the team’s win. Once again, Alexa Garcia led the way going 21/21 on her serves while adding a kill, 13 digs, and 55 assists. Other players recognized by Coach Polson were Ella Osborne (16/19 serving, 3 aces, 9 kills, 4 blocks, and 13 digs), Jada Freels (10/10 serving, 5 aces, 2 assists, 2 kills, and 4 digs), Harlie Zones (15/17 serving, 2 aces, 2 assists, 5 kills, and 8 digs), and Natalie Rendon (13/14 serving, 4 aces, 1 assist, 3 kills, 1 block, and 2 digs).
The Shockers JV also came away with a victory. They beat the Lions in three games, bouncing back from losing their first game, 17-25, 25-12, and 25-11.
This week, the Shockers (3-6, 3-1 league) host a tough Cashmere Bulldogs team (10-1-1) on Monday at 6:30 p.m. They then have two important league matches on the road, scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday. On Wednesday, the Shockers travel to play the Wilson Creek Devils (4-2, 2-2 league) in league play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, they take a road trip to Yakima to battle the Riverside Christian Crusaders (1-7, 1-6 league) at noon. The JV and C teams are also scheduled to be in action Monday against the Cashmere Bulldogs.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.