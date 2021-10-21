The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers volleyball team showed they still have plenty of fight left in their tank, overcoming the Moses Lake Christian Academy Lions in four hard fought sets, 25-22, 21-25, 25-8, and 25-15.

With such a solid performance, Head Coach Alyssa Polson had no trouble recognizing several players who made major contributions to the team’s win. Once again, Alexa Garcia led the way going 21/21 on her serves while adding a kill, 13 digs, and 55 assists. Other players recognized by Coach Polson were Ella Osborne (16/19 serving, 3 aces, 9 kills, 4 blocks, and 13 digs), Jada Freels (10/10 serving, 5 aces, 2 assists, 2 kills, and 4 digs), Harlie Zones (15/17 serving, 2 aces, 2 assists, 5 kills, and 8 digs), and Natalie Rendon (13/14 serving, 4 aces, 1 assist, 3 kills, 1 block, and 2 digs).

The Shockers JV also came away with a victory. They beat the Lions in three games, bouncing back from losing their first game, 17-25, 25-12, and 25-11.

This week, the Shockers (3-6, 3-1 league) host a tough Cashmere Bulldogs team (10-1-1) on Monday at 6:30 p.m. They then have two important league matches on the road, scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday. On Wednesday, the Shockers travel to play the Wilson Creek Devils (4-2, 2-2 league) in league play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, they take a road trip to Yakima to battle the Riverside Christian Crusaders (1-7, 1-6 league) at noon. The JV and C teams are also scheduled to be in action Monday against the Cashmere Bulldogs.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?