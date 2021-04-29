For the first time in nearly two years, the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers hosted a baseball game as they defeated the Pateros Billygoats 13-10 in seven innings this past Saturday. The game was both the home and conference opener for the Shockers.
The Shockers were able to overcome both a slow start and less than ideal weather. The Billygoats took advantage of walks and mistakes by the Shockers defense as they scored two runs in the top of the top of the first inning and led 5-1 halfway through the fourth inning. Then the Shockers bats came alive as they answered with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-5 lead. The fifth inning was a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams scoring two runs each. Finally, in the sixth inning Waterville-Mansfield was able to hold Pateros scoreless and erupt with their second five run inning of the game to take a 13-7 lead. While the Billygoats did continue to fight in the top of the seventh inning, the Shockers were able to hold and cement the win as they took advantage of a solid outfield assist by center fielder Kody Angus to force out a runner at second base in the closing frame. Pitcher Braydon Murison got his first win of the season and Eli Van Lith was credited with the save.
Offensively, the Shockers had another solid game. All 10 players reached base at least once. The team had a .500 batting average in the game and a .658 on base percentage. They were led by Jack Katovich (3/3 batting, 1 BB, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 2/2 SB), Eli Van Lith (2/4 batting, 1 BB, 2 R, 3/3 SB), Braydon Murison (2/4 batting, 1 BB, 3 RBI, 1/1 SB), Gavin Haight (2/4 batting, 1 BB, 2 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1/1 SB), and Jacob Simpson (1/2 batting, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1/1 SB).
This week the Shockers (1-2) host the Manson Trojans (2-0) on Tuesday with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. They then travel to Mattawa on Saturday to play a double header against the Wahluke Warriors (0-6). First pitches are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.