WATERVILLE — The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers football team celebrated its senior football players, football manager and cheerleaders Oct. 27, but was defeated in the game afterward.
The cheerleaders include Payton Dunning, Yajaira Guerrero, Kaylee Norton and Jacki Ruiz. The football players include Tyler Anders, Cole Borden, Abe Diaz, Devin Miller, Trevor Moore, Jacob Simpson and James Smith. The senior football manager is Damon Sahli. Each of the seniors and their parents have given countless hours of time and energy toward Shockers football.
Following the recognition, the Shockers played Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School in a crucial 1B Central Washington District 6 playoff game. However, the visiting Mountain Lions were too much for the Shockers on this night, defeating the home team 80-12. This knocked the Shockers out of the state playoffs this year.
Unfortunately, a few Shockers were injured during the game, but each seemed to be in good spirits afterward and are expected to make full recoveries. In defeat, junior Preston Mulanax filled in valiantly as quarterback after senior Cole Borden was injured. Highlights also were 2 touchdowns by Shockers senior running backs Abe Diaz and Trevor Moore.
The Shockers will be eligible to play one more game Nov. 4 or 5. Check the Waterville-Mansfield Sports Facebook page for updated information on this game.
