Shockers football

Shockers senior James Smith makes a tackle at Entiat on Oct. 21.

WATERVILLE — The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers football team celebrated its senior football players, football manager and cheerleaders Oct. 27, but was defeated in the game afterward.

The cheerleaders include Payton Dunning, Yajaira Guerrero, Kaylee Norton and Jacki Ruiz. The football players include Tyler Anders, Cole Borden, Abe Diaz, Devin Miller, Trevor Moore, Jacob Simpson and James Smith. The senior football manager is Damon Sahli. Each of the seniors and their parents have given countless hours of time and energy toward Shockers football.



