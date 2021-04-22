Waterville-Mansfield’s baseball team returned to the field this past Saturday for the first time in two years. The Shockers fought hard against the Manson Trojans but came up short in the double header, losing 23-13 and 18-8.
Playing short-handed, the Shockers started five new players. Still, the Shockers had respectable pitching, played solid defense, and showed some explosiveness on offense.
The first game saw Manson jump ahead 6-0 in the first two innings. The Shockers broke through in the top of the third with four runs. In the bottom of the third inning, starting pitcher Braydon Murison was pulled for reliever Jack Katovich. Katovich had a rough initial outing at pitcher and was pulled midway in the fourth after recording only one out. Eighth grader Michael Schneider was next on the mound, where he settled things down by throwing a consistent barrage of strikes. Meanwhile the Shockers bats exploded in the top of the fifth inning, where they recorded 7 runs to pull within 20-13. Unfortunately, the Trojans proved too much as they scored three more runs to invoke the mercy rule and end the game.
In the second game the Trojans started hard throwing Ryan Gildersleeve who pitched four shutout innings. Shockers’ pitcher Eli Van Lith struggled in his pitching debut. He was relieved by Katovich, who had a much more solid second outing, followed by Schneider. The Shockers were finally able to break through in the top of the fifth inning, spoiling Gildersleeve’s shutout. He was then pulled for reaching his pitch count limit and the Shockers erupted for an additional seven runs to make the score 15-8. Once again, the Trojans’ offense proved to be superior, scoring three more runs, which caused the mercy rule to take effect.
For the day, the Shockers were paced offensively by Katovich (6-8 batting, 5 runs, 2 RBIs, 5 SBs), Trevor Moore (3-4 batting, 3 runs, 5 RBIs, 1 2B, 3 BBs, 1 HBP, 4 SBs), Van Lith (4-7 batting, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), and Schneider (3 runs, 2 RBIs, 4 walks, 1 HBP, .714 OBP). As a team the Shockers recorded a .386 batting average and a .597 on base percentage. The team also stole 17 bases.
The Shockers (0-2) are scheduled to host the Pateros Billygoats (0-0) next Saturday in a double header with first pitches scheduled at 11 and 1. Fans who plan to attend are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.