The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers started the season with a bang, beating the Entiat Tigers 32-6 on Saturday. The Shockers looked strong throughout the game on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Shockers had a big game. Cole Bordan threw for 160 yards, with his favorite target, Kody Angus accumulating 122 yards receiving. Even with a strong passing attack, it was the line play and rushing attack that stood out the most on offense. The Shockers rushed for over 300 yards, paced by Abraham Diaz who accounted for 224 rushing yards.
“We had one negative rushing attempt and that stat is purely for the offensive line and their efforts.” Kendrick pointed out that the Tigers gave the Shockers several looks they hadn’t practiced and praised the offensive for making needed adjustments,” said Head Coach Tayn Kendrick. “Jacob Simpson, Carter Shafer, Mateus Mullen, Braydon Murison, and Jack Katovich deserve a big shoutout for their work in the trenches.”
The Shockers defense was dominant throughout the game, occasionally bending but not allowing the Tigers to score until the game was already in hand, half-way through the fourth quarter. Mateus Mullen put an exclamation mark on a total team effort, recovering a fumble and returning it to the Shockers side of the field on a 3rd and goal play with under four minutes to play after a group of three Shockers sniffed
out a run and forced the fumble.
“Our defense flew around and made plays all day. From creating turnovers to a huge goal-line stand, I couldn’t be prouder,” Kendrick said.
He had plenty of praise to dish out on the defensive side of the ball. Jack Katovich and Evan Simmons had big days at cornerback. Middle linebacker Braydon Murison seemed to be all over the field making plays. The defensive line, including Eli Van Lith, Marshal Mires, Kody Angus, Carter Shafer, and Trevor Moore also showed up in a big way, stifling the Tigers run game and making big tackles in the backfield.
Kendrick also praised the play of freshman Armando Baltazar who provided an extra possession with an onside kick and Preston Mulanax who provided several big plays.
Reflecting on the team’s winning attitude, Coach Kendrick summed up the game by stating, “We saw some things we need to improve on as the season continues, but the athletes showed a ton of effort and toughness during the game.”
The Shockers’ next game is on the road versus Bridgeport this Friday, March 5, with kickoff at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on the school’s Facebook page.