The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers football team celebrated Homecoming with their most complete game of the season, manhandling the Soap Lake 74-20 Eagles. The win avenged a 46-40 loss the Eagles earlier in the season.
Head Coach Tayn Kendrick was proud to see such a strong performance in all aspects of the game by his team.
“It was exciting to see our players play to their potential. They were flying around on Friday as we took on a good Soap Lake team. The Shockers played hard and disciplined,” said Coach Kendrick
The Shockers came out strong in the first quarter, scoring the first 14 points of the game. The Eagles responded on the ensuing kickoff, returning the onside attempt back for a touchdown. But, Waterville-Mansfield came back strong, scoring an additional three touchdowns in the first quarter, including an impressive 78-yard touchdown run by Abraham Diaz.
Meanwhile, the defense continually forced the Eagles into multiple turnovers on downs. The biggest was when the Shockers responded to their only turnover of the first half, by stopping Soap Lake six inches short of the endzone on third and fourth downs. All of this helped the Shockers take a commanding 30-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The defense continued to hold the Eagles out of the endzone through the second half, while the offense was able to build on their lead with a touchdown pass to Preston Mulanax by Cole Borden. By the halftime break, the Shockers were well in control with a 36-6 lead.
From there, the Shockers rode their strong rushing attack and swarming defense through the entire second half to their convincing victory.
Coach Kendrick was complimentary of his entire defense, which twice stopped the Eagles inside the red zone, as well as his assistant coaches in getting this unit ready to play.
“I can’t say enough about the defense and the two red zone stops helped keep momentum on our side. One stop came on the six-inch line, which was amazing to see. Coach Mires and Coach Flaget had the defensive unit ready to go and it was one of the most impressive defensive performances I have seen from the Shockers,” said Coach Kendrick.
He specially noted the defensive play of his defensive linemen Marshall Mires, Jack Katovich, Mateus Mullen, and Trevor Moore as well as the play of linebacker Braydon Murison.
On offense, Coach Kendrick praised the performances of many of his players. The rushing attack had another strong night. Abraham Diaz led the way with 23 carries for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Many of those yards were gained after contact. Braydon Murison, Trevor Moore, and Armando Baltazar each added a rushing touchdown. Quarterback Cole Borden had an efficient night going 5-8 for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns. Preston Mulanax had 2 receptions for 82 yards for 2 touchdowns. Marshall Mires had 3 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Coach Kendrick made sure to praise the offensive line as a huge contributor to the offense’s amazing night.
“The offense played well. That was because the line was focused and played aggressive all night. They opened holes for our running backs and gave Cole time to throw. Our offensive performance was due to their amazing efforts,” he said.
The special teams unit added to the Shockers victory as well. In the third quarter, after the Eagles scored their first touchdown of the half, Preston Mulanax deflated any notions Soap Lake had of a comeback by returning the ensuing kickoff 75-yards for a touchdown.
The victory strengthens the Shockers’ chances for reaching the postseason. With so much on the line, Waterville-Mansfield is now preparing for next Saturday’s big game.
“This week we travel to Liberty Bell for a Saturday game and we know it will be our toughest game yet. They came out ahead when we played them at home, but we know we have gotten better and are looking forward to the challenge. The athletes are focused on accomplishing their goals and they are taking it one day at a time, so I know they will be ready for this league challenge,” said Coach Kendrick.
Saturday’s game between the Shockers (4-2, 2-0 league) and the Mountain Lions (4-1, 2-0 league) is scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff.