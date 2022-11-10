WILBUR — The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers football team took on the Cusick High School Panthers Saturday in Wilbur. It was the last game of the season for the Shockers team, which came home with a big win of 46-12.
Game highlights included:
Abe Diaz: 10 carries for 270 yards and 5 touchdowns
Armando Baltazar: 10 carries for 150 yards and 1 touchdown
Trevor Moore: 2 carries for 9 yards
Preston Mulanax: 1 carry for 17 yards
Jacob Simpson: 2 for 2
Aiden Heath: 3 carries for 5 yards
Michael Schneider: 3 carries for 22 yards
The team's total rushing was 465 yards on 31 carries.
Kyler Poff, Alexander Sheridan, Tanner Brown and Michael Schneider also got on the defensive stat sheet with tackles.
Special teams included Armando Baltazar with 1 onside kick recovered by Preston Mulanax. Honorable mentions included quarterback Cole Borden, running back Trevor Moore, offensive linebacker George Murison, and linebacker Abe Diaz.
The first team offense involved offensive linebacker James Smith, tight end Marshall Mires, wide receiver/hybrid Preston Mulanax. Abe Diaz was named Co-League Offensive Player of the Year.
First team defense included defensive linemen Armando Baltazar and Marshall Mires, linebacker Trevor Moore, and defensive back Preston Mulanax, who also was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
