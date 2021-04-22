This year the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers football team had their best season since 2014. They were 3-2 and nearly won their game against Soap Lake in a double-overtime thriller. With such a solid season, it was obvious they had a lot of talent. Some of that talent was recognized this past week when it was announced eight Shockers had been selected to the all-league team.
Senior Kody Angus and sophomore Braydon Murison led their team in postseason awards. Both players were announced to first-team all-league on both offense and defense. Angus was recognized as a tight end and on the defensive line. Murison was honored on the offensive line and as a linebacker.
Also recognized as first-team all-league players were Abraham Diaz (running back) and Jack Katovich (defensive back).
Honorable mention all-league honors went to Eli Van Lith (tight end), Preston Mulanax (defensive back), Evan Simmons (defensive back), and Armando Baltazar (kicker).
“What a difference a year makes! These players deserve it,” said head coach Tayn Kendrick.
Compared to the past several years where the Shockers had struggled, this season got local fans excited about their team’s chances to win each week. With many positions held by sophomores and juniors, it has fans and coaches alike felt as though this season has created momentum that will lead to the Shockers having an even more successful season next year.