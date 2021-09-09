After a short break high school football is back and the season outlook for the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers is good.
Last school year saw a late football season that ended just six months ago due to the shuffling of seasons as schools dealt with COVID-19. The season saw the Shockers finish with a 3-2 record, the football team’s first winning record since 2014.
This season Shockers head coach Tayn Kendrick is hoping to build off the momentum that last season created.
“I think our first goal is to build on what we accomplished last year. More than wins, we want to continue building a culture of winning football. The players have bought in and now we practice with focus on doing what we do better than the opponent’s ability to stop us. We see the potential for another successful year, but every player and coach knows it will take hard work to make it a reality,” Kendrick said.
Not only have the players bought into a winning mentality, but the success of the team has also attracted more players to join. This season, the Shockers have 21 players, including five seniors. This includes a core of talented returning players who have found success in the league, but Coach Kendrick sees everyone on the team having the potential to play a vital role in the team’s success. But Kendrick believes that having the best line in the league as being especially important.
“I want to identify three players that have bought into helping us have the best line in the league. They are Mateus Mullen, Braydon Murison, and Trevor Moore. We want all our players to know the lineman positions, but these players have stepped up in a big way,” said Kendrick.
Even though he knows earning wins throughout the season will be a battle, the players that have turned out have the Shockers head coach very optimistic about the team’s chances of having another successful season.
“The start of the year is always exciting as every game could be a potential win. We do know we will have shots against Soap Lake and Liberty Bell who were our two losses last year, but every team gets better with an offseason. Our focus is on winning each play and, if we don’t, making the adjustments needed. The players we have show a lot of promise and we are excited to see what we can accomplish this year. They are a great group of young men and together they can accomplish a lot,” said Coach Kendrick.
Another positive change from last year is that this season fans are currently allowed to attend games in person. Coach Kendrick said if anything changes it will be communicated through the Athletic Director.
The Shockers began their season on Sept. 3 with a loss against a tough Pomeroy team. Statistics and highlights were not available in time for this article. This week, the Shockers look to rebound as they have their home opener versus the Pateros Billygoats on Friday, Sept. 10. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.