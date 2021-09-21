The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers football team had another strong team performance this past Friday as they beat the Bridgeport Mustangs 50-16.
Head coach Tayn Kendrick was pleased with the team’s performance as every player contributed to the win.
“This was a true team win. Every single player contributed,” Kendrick said.
Offensively, the Shockers has big contributions on the ground and through the air. Trevor Moore led the rushing attack with 107 yards on 9 carries and two touchdowns. Braydon Murison also had a big night with 102 yards on 15 carries while scoring two touchdowns. Sophomore Armando Baltazar added another touchdown on the ground. Meanwhile, quarterback Cole Bordin went 5-10 for 127 yards. Three of those completions were touchdown passes. His main target was Marshall Mires, who had three catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Preston Mulanax caught Bordin’s other touchdown toss.
Defensively the team also had a strong performance. Jack Katovich and Braydon Murison led the team in tackles. Kaneem Island was all over the field making plays. In the secondary, Preston Mulanax had three first half interceptions, disrupting the Mustangs’ passing attack.
With two solid performances behind them, the Shockers are now looking ahead to Liberty Bell as an opportunity to measure how much they have progressed this season.
“We are hoping to continue our great play with a non-league contest against a very good Liberty Bell team this Friday in Waterville. This will be a great opportunity to assess how much we have improved from the first game and what we need to continue to build on as the year continues,” Kendrick said.
Friday’s game between the Shockers (2-1) and the Mountain Lions (1-1) is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. in Waterville.
