The next to last week of the Waterville-Mansfield girls basketball team’s season was eventful. On Monday, they honored their seniors before defeating the Bridgeport Fillies 79-57. They followed this up the next night with a win over the Entiat Tigers 51-42.
Before Monday’s game the Shockers recognized their four seniors who have played together since the first grade and experienced great success in their time together on the basketball court from youth sports through high school. These seniors were Alex Poppie. Codee Reid, Elizabeth Katovich, and McKenna Gurnard.
In a classy show of respect, the Fillies allowed Gurnard, who has missed this season due to injury, to score a final basket to cap off her basketball career. The night continued to go the Shockers way as they built a 38-28 lead by halftime and consistently built upon their lead throughout the second half until the end.
The night saw strong performances by Katovich (20 points, 7 assists, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals) and Ella Osborne (34 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal). On the night honoring them both Reid (11 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists) and Poppie (8 points) had solid nights as well.
Tuesday’s follow up game did not provide any letdown after the prior evening. The Shockers came out strong, building a 24-11 lead by halftime. While the Tigers battled back in the second half, the gap proved to be too much allowing the Shockers to prevail.
Notable performances for Tuesday’s game included Osborne (18 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks), Katovich (14 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals), and Reid (12 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal).
This week the Shockers (5-2) wrap up their season with two games. On Tuesday they take on the Cascade Christian Academy Wolverines (2-4). On Friday they have a rematch with the Entiat Tigers (0-4). Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m.