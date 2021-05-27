WATERVILLE — The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers girls basketball team made their much-anticipated debut this past Saturday. Some things looked different, such as the players wearing masks and the limited number of fans in the stands. But the girls showcasing their ability to play winning basketball looked just like their fans were accustomed to seeing as the Shockers defeated the Oroville Hornets 68-41.
With just five days to prepare this season the Shockers came out strong, building a 19-6 lead in the first period and a 35-20 lead at the half. The Hornets refused to give in as they continued to fight. But the Shockers, a team that had aspirations of competing for a state before the season was shortened and the postseason championship cancelled, were just too strong for Oroville.
The Shockers were led by Ella Osborne who paced the team with 27 points, 13 rebounds (including four offensive rebounds, and 7 assists. Elizabeth Katovich (14 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds), Codee Reid (8 points, 3 assists, and 7 rebounds), and Bailey Viebrock (9 points and 2 rebounds) also had a strong night for the Lady Shockers.
This week the Shockers (1-0) are scheduled for two games. On Tuesday they travel to Coulee City to take on the ACH Warriors (0-1) at 6 pm. On Thursday they host the Tonasket Tigers (1-0) at 6:30 pm. Live attendance is for a limited number of fans who receive tickets from one of the players. Streaming options will be posted on the Waterville-Mansfield Live Sports Facebook page.