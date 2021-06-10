The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers girls basketball team bounced back from their early season stumble with two victories this past week. On Tuesday the Shockers defeated the Pateros Nannies 56-43. The following night they followed up on their victory with another win against the Moses Lake Christian Academy-Covenant Christian Lions 44-33.
Tuesday’s victory versus the Nannies saw a balanced attack from the Shockers. Although the Shockers trailed 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, they tightened their defense while opening up their offense to recover as they led 31-28 at the half. Waterville-Mansfield built on their momentum from there as the second half was controlled by the Shockers.
Four players scored in double figures to lead the way for the Shockers. These standout performances included Alex Poppie (10 points and 3 rebounds), Jimenia Garcia (11 points), Codee Reid (14 points, 17 rebounds, and 1 steal), and Ella Osborne (16 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals).
Wednesday’s games saw the Shockers in a fight with the Lions throughout the first half. At the end of the second quarter, Waterville-Mansfield led by just two points in a very evenly matched contest. However, coming out of the intermission the Shockers came out on fire as they blew it open in the third quarter, outscoring their opponents 18-4 in the quarter.
The game saw strong performances by Elizabeth Katovich (11 points, 2 assists, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals), Ella Osborne (11 points, 6 assists, 3 blocks, 10 rebounds, and 3 steals), and Codee Reid (13 points, 2 assists, 10 rebounds, and 1 steal).
This week the Shockers (3-2) are scheduled to play two games. On Tuesday they host the Bridgeport Fillies (3-2) at 6:30 pm. The following night, they travel to Entiat to take on the Tigers (0-1) at 7:30 pm.