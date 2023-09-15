WENATCHEE – Alyssa Polson knows when her players need a break.
In the third set of a road match against Cascade Christian Academy on Sept. 12, the Waterville volleyball squad fell behind for the first time in earnest after dominating the previous two sets. Polson called a timeout to give her team a gentle wakeup call. The quick breather worked, as the Shockers rallied back to take the set and match, besting the Wolverines 25-9, 25-9, 25-19.
“It was just one of those things where they needed to get back focused,” Polson said. “It’s hard when it’s a slow-paced game, so our girls kind of got distracted.”
Polson had called that key timeout with the Shockers down 10-7 to a spirited Wolverines team. Shortly after play resumed, Waterville wrestled back the lead from CCA at 16-15. A few plays later, the visitors held a 21-17 advantage. Down the stretch, senior Tierra Miller served up two aces two extend Water-ville’s total to 23 points. Cascade Christian then scored to creep within five points 23-18. Polson called a timeout to deliver one final message. The Shockers responded by closing out the match.
Polson mentioned that Waterville’s team chemistry has the right combination and it starts at the top with her most experienced players.
“I loved the communication of the girls today,” she said. “I think that they had a really good team dynamic. We have a lot of seniors this year, so just the expertise on the team this year really helps with the leadership.”
In addition to Miller, an important senior is setter Jada Freels. Against the Wolverines, she simultaneously kept things loose while maintaining her competitive intensity with a combination of smiles and skills. Polson spoke about Freels’ growth in both ability and leadership since her freshman year.
“She does bring a lot of energy to the team and really is good about bringing back the focus to the girls when it needs to be. She’s grown tremendously,” Polson said. “I think she really has grown into the ability of her skill set. She does do club volleyball, as well, so just having that extra amount of practice and play time on a club team and school ball, as well.”
Though the year is still quite young, the Shockers’ coach was pleased with what her team showed against CCA, especially with all the moving parts of an early season match.
“They really did step up to the roles and all the substitutions I made tonight, they did a good job of keeping on track,” Polson said.
