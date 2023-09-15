WENATCHEE – Alyssa Polson knows when her players need a break.

In the third set of a road match against Cascade Christian Academy on Sept. 12, the Waterville volleyball squad fell behind for the first time in earnest after dominating the previous two sets. Polson called a timeout to give her team a gentle wakeup call. The quick breather worked, as the Shockers rallied back to take the set and match, besting the Wolverines 25-9, 25-9, 25-19.



