The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers shut out the Bridgeport Mustangs, winning 52-0 Friday night. It was such a complete game that Shockers head coach Tayn Kendrick summed it up by stating, “In general I would say this was one of the best team efforts I have seen from the Shockers and they got better from last week.”
By the end of the first half, the game was well in hand. Offensively, the Shockers scored touchdowns on all six first-half possessions and converted five of six two-point conversions. Meanwhile, the defense allowed one first-half first down by the Mustangs, which was due to consecutive penalties by the Shockers defense.
For the game, the offense ran the ball 47 times for 303 yards and was 4 of 9 through the air for another 81 yards, leading to an average of almost 7 yards per play. More impressively, the team did not have any negative rushing yards and they did not allow a sack all night. Kendrick said, “This is a reflection on a lot of positions, but it starts with our linemen and tight ends and their blocking.”
Coach Kendrick highlighted the play of Abraham Diaz (team-high 91 rushing yards, Eli Van Lith (2 receptions, 72 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns), and Trevor Moore (25-yard rush was the longest rush of the night).
Shutting out the Mustangs (0-2) showed that the Shockers defense had a big night. But the fact that they only allowed four first downs all night was an even bigger indicator of just how dominant the defense was. In the amazing team effort, Kendrick singled out the defensive play of Jack Katovich and Trevor Moore who tied for the team lead in tackles, Kody Angus (2 sacks), and Eli Van Lith (2 recovered fumbles).
The Shockers (2-0) have a bye week next week and are then scheduled to face off against Soap Lake on the road on Thursday, March 18. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be live-streamed on the Waterville-Mansfield Live Sports Facebook page.