The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers began their volleyball season with a three-game sweep over Moses Lake Christian Academy, winning 25-13, 25-12, and 25-11.
Game one was the tightest of the trio, with the Shockers down 12-11 before gaining serve and scoring nine straight to break the initial game wide open. The Shockers gave up one more point to the MLCA serving attack before regaining service and closing out the game.
Game two showed the Shockers were the night’s dominant team as Waterville-Mansfield jumped out to a commanding 17-6 lead. Several Shocker mistakes allowed MLCA to close the gap to 19-12 before the Shockers were able to regain their composure and finish off the game.
By the time game three kicked off, MLCA looked worn down as the Shockers made quick work of their opponents. The score made this game look much closer than it was, as most of MLCA’s points scored were off unforced errors by Waterville-Mansfield.
While Shockers head coach Alyssa Polson was happy with the win, she noted that her team committed too many unforced errors and she planned to address them in practice.
Coach Polson noted the solid play of Meredith Mittelstaedt (12/13 serving, 4 aces, 5 digs, 3 kills and 2 blocks), Tiera Miller (18/20 serving, 4 aces, 1 dig, and 2 kills), Ella Osborne (11/12 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs, 7 kills, and 6 blocks), Elizabeth Katovich (7/8 serving, 1 ace, 8 digs, 1 kill, and 20 assists), and Codee Reid (7/10 serving, 5 aces, 2 digs, 4 kills, and 4 blocks).
The Shockers are scheduled to play matches versus Oroville and Bridgeport on Saturday, March 6. Their results are not available at the time this article was written. This is followed by games versus Soap Lake and Entiat on Saturday, March 13 with start times of 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. respectively. All games are planned to be live-streamed via the Waterville Shockers and the Shockers & Kernels Athletics Facebook pages.