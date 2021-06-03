Throughout their season, the Waterville-Mansfield track and field team focused on personal improvements. Several Shockers had their hard work pay off at the JV regional meet at Eastmont High School. By the end of the day four Shockers accounted for eight top ten finishes.
The Shockers team was led by Preston Mulanax who finished fourth in the 100-meter sprint out of 54 competitors, fifth in the 200 -meter sprint out of 41 competitors, ninth in the high jump, and fourth in the long jump.
Other strong performances by the Shockers include Natalie Rendon who finished second in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, Jada Freels who finished seventh in the high jump and tenth in the 100-meter hurdles, and Cole Borden who finished second in the shot put out of 66 competitors.
With the abbreviated sports seasons this year, this meet was the last for Waterville-Mansfield this year. The Shockers look to build on these successes next season when sports seasons and schedules hopefully return to normal.