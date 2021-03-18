The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers volleyball team did not drop a game for the second week in a row. On the road last Saturday, the Shockers varsity team beat the Oroville Hornets in three games, 25-7, 25- 16, and 25-20. Later in the day, they swept the Bridgeport Fillies, 25-9, 25-7, and 25-15.
Playing multiple games made the day an endurance contest, but the Shockers proved to be the stronger team throughout.
“This year looks a little different than any normal year, but I feel these girls have definitely stepped up to the plate and are rolling with it all. These multiple game days make for long days, but both teams (varsity and JV) are working hard and are displaying great depths of perseverance and determination,” Head Coach Alyssa Polson said.
In the Oroville match, Coach Polson highlighted the play of Elizabeth Katovich (28/30 serving, 15 aces, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 4 digs, and 17 assists), Codee Reid (15/15 serving, 8 aces, 5 kills, 5 blocks, and 9 digs), Meredith Mittelstaedt (7/8 serving, 1 ace, 5 kills, 8 digs, and 1 assist), Ella Osborne (8/10 serving, 5 aces, 5 kills, 7 blocks, 2 digs, and 1 assist), and Eliana Silva (7/8 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, and 1 dig).
Versus the Fillies, Coach Polson commended the performances of Codee Reid (18/20 serving, 6 aces, 7 kills, 4 blocks, and 4 digs), Tiera Miller (19/21 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 3 blocks, and 1 dig), Elizabeth Katovich (14/16 serving, 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig, and 20 assists), Meredith Mittelstaedt (10/12 serving, 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, and 1 assist), and Ella Osborne (10/12 serving, 4 aces, 9 kills, 6 blocks, 4 digs, and 1 assist)
The JV teams also debuted this last weekend. They swept the Hornets JV, 25-21, 25-16, and 25-11 and beat the Fillies JV in straight games, 25-11, 25-9, and 25-19.
“This was our JV’s first match of the season. The girls played well and really tried to step it up and make it fun,” Polson said.
In the coming week, the Shockers (3-0) have another busy week. They face off against the Entiat Tigers (3-1) on March 13 and the Pateros Nannies (2-0) on March 13. The results of these matches are not available at the time of this article. All matches will be live-streamed on the Waterville-Mansfield Live Sports Facebook page.