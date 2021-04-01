Coming off their first loss of the season, the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers overcame stiff opposition from the ACH Warriors and the Wilson Creek Devils this past weekend.
The Saturday matches marked both the home opener for the Shockers as well as their Senior Day celebration. But the Shockers’ opposition tried their best to spoil the party. The Shockers battled the Warriors for five close games before coming out victorious (18-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21, and 15-13). Later in the day, it took the Shockers another four intense games to close out their match versus the Devils (20-25, 25-22, 25-11, and 25-20).
“This was a pretty spectacular night as we celebrated our five seniors. The girls played their hearts out and played well as a team,” said Head Coach Alyssa Polson.
For the two matches combined Coach Polson recognized the play of Meredith Mittelstaedt (38/39 serving, 7 aces, 8 kills, and 12 digs), Codee Reid (43/46 serving, 8 aces, 21 kills, 20 blocks, and 15 digs), Eliana Silva (23/26 serving and 5 aces), Elizabeth Katovich (23/25 serving, 7 blocks, 14 digs, and 55 assists), Ella Osborne (21/26 serving, 27 kills, 20 blocks, and 16 digs), and McKenna Gurnard (37/44 serving, 5 aces, 12 kills, and 25 digs).
“All of the girls did so well this weekend, so it was hard to choose just a couple,” Polson said.
The JV team was also in action for the Shockers. They battled versus ACH but came up short, losing in three games (11-25, 20-25, and 25-23).
The Shockers (7-1) have two weekends remaining in their shortened season. On March 27, they will host the Cascade Kodiaks (0-3) and the Lake Roosevelt Raiders (3-6). On April 3, they will wrap up their season on the road versus the Manson Trojans (10-0) at 2:30 pm and the Quincy Jackrabbits (1-8) at 6:30 pm. All games are live-streamed on the Waterville-Mansfield Live Sports Facebook page.