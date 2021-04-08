The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers continued to show they are a force to be reckoned with on the volleyball court this season as they swept the Cascade Kodiaks and the Lake Roosevelt Raiders this past weekend.
The Shockers made quick work of both teams. They shut down the Kodiaks (25-20, 25-14, 25-19) and dominated the Raiders in three games (25-11, 25-4, 26-24). The wins also wrapped up a perfect 5-0 record at home for Waterville-Mansfield this season.
“I was super proud of these girls this weekend as they played hard and played well as a team! Although these were not close games, we went out and had fun regardless,” said head coach Alyssa Polson.
For the two matches combined Coach Polson recognized the play of Meredith Mittelstaedt (26/27 serving, 5 aces, 12 digs, 10 kills), McKenna Gurnard (23/25 serving, 3 aces, 10 digs, 9 kills), Codee Reid (27/29 serving, 3 aces, 17 digs, 22 blocks, and 12 kills), Elizabeth Katovich (16/19 serving, 5 blocks, and 67 assists), Ella Osborne (19/21 serving, 3 aces, 16 digs, 23 blocks, 22 kills), Eliana Silva (20/21 serving and 5 aces), and Alexa Garcia (5/5 serving, 10 assists).
The Shockers JV team also had a perfect weekend. They swept the Kodiaks (25-10, 25-12, and 15-13). The Shockers JV also defeated the Raiders in three games (25-22, 25-18, and 15-7).
The Shockers (9-1) have just one weekend remaining. On April 3, they will wrap up their season on the road versus the Manson Trojans (11-0) and the Quincy Jackrabbits (3-8).