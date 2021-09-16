After a rough outing in their season opener, the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers bounced back against the Pateros Billygoats with a dominating 50-0 victory this past Friday. The game was also the home opener for the Shockers.
Head Coach Tayn Kendrick said the win was a result of the work the team put in after their season opening loss.
“Throughout the week the team responded to a tough loss with a great week of practice, increased focus, and intensity. That showed on Friday,” said Kendrick.
As is typical with a shutout victory, the Shockers had strong performances throughout its defense. Jack Katovich led the team in tackles, followed by Preston Mulanax. A strong defensive line generated two sacks each by Katovich, Marshall Mires, Trevor Moore, and Armando Baltazar.
“The defense played extremely well, and they maintained a shutout, which is difficult to do in 8-man football. They had two red zone holds and kept the pressure on a diverse Pateros attack all night,” said Coach Kendrick.
Offensively, the Shockers generated over 500 yards of offense. Braydon Murison ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Joining him in a strong rushing attack were Trevor Moore (97 yards and one touchdown), Abe Diaz (96 yards and one touchdown), Armando Baltazar (67 yards), and Michael Schneider (15 yards). Through the air the Shockers had a solid night as well. Quarterback Cole Borden overcame the rain and was 9-18 for 130 yards with two touchdowns. His main target was Marshall Mires, who finished the night with four catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
With a big win, the team knows they are headed in the right direction, but still need to focus on improving to make this season a success.
“The athletes rebounded from a tough outing a week ago and had a great all-around game. The athletes still know we have a long way to go, but this was a great step towards our team goals,” said Kendrick.
This Friday, the Shockers (1-1) travel to Bridgeport to take on the Mustangs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
