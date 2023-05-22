Knemeyers Eatery & Spirits

People buy and sell in front of Knemeyers Eatery & Spirits in Waterville Saturday. 

WATERVILLE — Those who need to do some thrifty shopping, look not to the nearest bargain bin, but to Waterville.

On Saturday, the Waterville Main Street Association held the third annual Waterville Community Garage Sale. Twenty various businesses, eateries, and Waterville residents sold their goods to shoppers on the plateau. 

Cathi Nelson's Antique Barn
Cathi Nelson sells antiques out of her barn twice monthly. The next sales will take place June 23 and June 24. 
The Checkered Table Cloth
The Checkered Tablecloth, a Waterville eatery, was a destination for some during the community garage sale on Saturday. 
Snow cones for sale
The Gormley family's yard sale and snow cone advertising. 


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

 

