WATERVILLE — Those who need to do some thrifty shopping, look not to the nearest bargain bin, but to Waterville.
On Saturday, the Waterville Main Street Association held the third annual Waterville Community Garage Sale. Twenty various businesses, eateries, and Waterville residents sold their goods to shoppers on the plateau.
The Waterville Main Street Association organized the event to promote Waterville’s downtown and make Waterville a summer destination, according to Cathy Clark, a member of the Waterville Main Street Association. Shoppers used a map to find participating businesses and yards.
Many vendors, like Cathi Nelson, sold antiques.
“We gather vintage, repurposed, funky rusty stuff, some people would call it junk, and sell it at the barn,” Nelson said.
Customers who saw the goods as treasures waited in line to purchase Nelson's antiques.
Downtown at The Checkered Tablecloth, shoppers could stop for a lunch break with sandwiches, salads, and baked goods.
The Gormley Family held a garage sale as a learning experience for their boys. The boys sold shaved ice to customers at $1 per scoop. And by selling their old toys, the boys said they wanted to save their money for an X-Box.
“It’s probably 60-40, out-of-towners to locals," said Jill Moomaw, who sold items in her yard.
Among miscellaneous items, Moomaw sold a pair of cowboy boots for $1.
The many people walking along and enjoying the streets made the event a success, according to Clark.
“Sometimes people think that we’re so far away from Wenatchee that it’s going to take a long time to get here," Clark said. "Then they get up over Pine Canyon and see that ‘Oh, wow, it didn’t take that long.'"
Alongside the community-wide garage sale, the Waterville Main Street Association organizes three Waterville Farmers Markets: from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8, Aug. 12, and Sept. 9.
During the July 8 farmers market, the Waterville Rollers Car Club will hold its annual car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
