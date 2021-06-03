The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers girls basketball team has found itself battling injuries this season. This past Tuesday those injuries proved to be too much as the Shockers fell to the ACH Warriors 49-28.
Playing without seniors McKenna Gurnard and Elizabeth Katovich the Shockers found themselves calling up some junior varsity players to help the rest of the team fill the void. Unfortunately, missing the two senior leaders and a hot Warriors team created a long night for the Shockers. They found themselves down 15-10 after the first quarter and the night never got any better. Despite putting forth their best effort, the Shockers were never able to achieve double digits in scoring for any of the remaining three quarters as the team shot just 28% from the field and 38% from the free throw line.
The Shockers were led by junior Ella Osborne (6 points, 3 assists, 12 rebounds, and 3 steals) and freshman Jimenia Garcia (9 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, and 4 steals) for the night.
The Shockers (1-2) hope to heal up and bounce back this coming week. On Tuesday, they travel to Pateros to take on the Nannies (3-1). On Wednesday, they host the Moses Lake Christian Academy-Covenant Christian Lions (3-0). Both games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 pm.