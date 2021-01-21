The Badger Mountain Ski Hill opened for the season on Jan. 16. It was a foggy morning, but that didn’t stop skiers from Waterville and beyond from flocking to the hill to ski.
Tables were set up outside of the lodge for people to sit and enjoy their Lions Club lunch of burger, fries, and soda. The lodge itself was reserved for ordering meals and using the restrooms.
Other than these adaptations to the pandemic, the scene at the ski hill was like any other year, with lots of skiers of all ages and abilities taking to the slopes.
Kim and Zach Gormley of Waterville were at the hill with their three boys: Graham, Grayden, and Gavin.
Zach said he learned to ski at the hill when he was three or four years old. His kids are getting the chance to learn at the same local hill.
Dale Buske of Coulee City was sitting in front of the lodge eating a hamburger as the sun began to poke its way through the fog. Asked if he was cold sitting outside Burke said that being outside gives him the chance to cool off after his morning ski runs.
Buske said the snow started off a bit packed, as it froze after it was groomed. He said it was getting better as more skiers were going over it and loosening it up.
Buske, who said he volunteered for the ski area for about five years in the past, said he loves the hill because it is one of the few old school ski areas left. Skiers can enjoy the chance to ski without paying the high ticket prices of the larger ski areas.
“It’s definitely an asset to the town and the community,” Burke said. He added the slope conditions are good for a small hill.
Alan Willard of Leavenworth brought his two daughters and their friends to the hill. He said he likes it because it is nice and quiet.
The ski hill features a bunny hill and intermediate hill powered by tow ropes and a more advanced hill with a t-bar lift. The hill will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays while the snowpack remains strong.
Ski club president and manager Steve Hickman was happy about the first ski day of the season, saying the base was good and the turnout was also really good. He said a lot of skiers came from out of town.
Hickman said the skiers were very cooperative about the COVID precautions in place and everyone seemed to be having a good time.