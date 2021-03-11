South Douglas Conservation District plans tree and shrub sale
By Ian Dunn
World staff writer
WATERVILLE — The South Douglas Conservation District tree and shrub sale will take place on April 3 at the NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville. The tree and shrub sale was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
The sale will take place this year, following social distancing guidelines. You will need to pre-order by March 22.
Pick up a catalog at the office, 206 N. Chelan, or check it out online at southdouglascd.org. You will have to print out the order form.
There will be a drive-through, but details are still being finalized.
Native plants are the main focus, but there are other plants that grow in the NCW — trees for shade or windbreaks, plants for wildlife or privacy, shrubs for soil erosion or fall color — most are in one or two-gallon pots for easy handling.
Some are bare-root, for planting right away. They also have wildflowers, native to the state.
Call 745-9160 for a mailing or more information.