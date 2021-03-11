South Douglas Conservation District plans tree and shrub sale

Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation.

WATERVILLE — The South Douglas Conservation District tree and shrub sale will take place on April 3 at the NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville. The tree and shrub sale was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The sale will take place this year, following social distancing guidelines. You will need to pre-order by March 22.

Pick up a catalog at the office, 206 N. Chelan, or check it out online at southdouglascd.org. You will have to print out the order form.

There will be a drive-through, but details are still being finalized.

Native plants are the main focus, but there are other plants that grow in the NCW — trees for shade or windbreaks, plants for wildlife or privacy, shrubs for soil erosion or fall color — most are in one or two-gallon pots for easy handling.

Some are bare-root, for planting right away. They also have wildflowers, native to the state.