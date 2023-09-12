With a tough loss, 68-22, to Odessa at home less than a week ago, the Waterville-Mansfield football team hoped a trip to Wellpinit Junior-Senior High School would yield the same 56-0 result the Shockers earned last year against the Selkirk Rangers.
Waterville-Mansfield didn't shut out Selkirk, but, after four quarters the Shockers left the gridiron with a resounding 53-14 victory.
Waterville-Mansfield will take its 1-1 record to play at Wilbur-Creston High School on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.
– The Wenatchee World
Volleyball team starts with a win
The Waterville-Mansfield varsity volleyball team started this week with a 1-1 record and was to play at Cascade Christian Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The result of that match was not available before press time.
The team opened the season at home with a 3-0 win over Wilson Creek on Sept. 7. Waterville-Mansfield couldn't keep the momentum going through its second match, Sept. 9, at Almira-Coulee-Hartline, losing 3-0.
Next up for varsity volleyball will be an away match Friday, Sept. 15, at Wilbur-Creston High School, then a big tournament in Ephrata on Saturday, Sept. 16. Then the team has a week of practice time before heading to another big tournament Saturday, Sept. 23, at Quincy High School.
