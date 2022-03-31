The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers baseball traveled to Yakima to take on the Riverside Christian Crusaders for the first time in a matchup that the Shockers believed was going to be against a very evenly matched team. That assessment proved true as the teams locked up in two very tightly contested games. Unfortunately, the Shockers came up just short in both games, losing 9-7 and 10-9.
The first game saw the Shockers jump ahead early, gaining a 3-1 lead after the first inning and a 6-3 lead after the second inning. Their defense looked strong and starting pitcher Gavin Haight was looking strong, throwing strikes consistently. On offense, the Shockers were getting on base consistently and freely stealing bases to get in to scoring position. However, in baseball sometimes the smallest of things can make a big difference. Waterville-Mansfield’s aggressiveness got a bit over eager as their batters started chasing balls out of the strike zone, resulting in eight strike outs. This resulted in three innings ending with the bases loaded with the Shockers when they could have done more damage. The Crusaders made key defensive adjustments that allowed only one Shockers run after the second inning as well. Riverside Christian was able to tie the game in the third inning and the tightly fought contest remained that way until the final time Riverside Christian was at bat. The Crusaders were able to put together a few key hits, scoring two key runs. The Shockers had one last attempt to tie the game or take the lead, but their opponent’s defense held strong, leading to the final score.
In the first game the Shockers had several strong performances in addition to the strong pitching performance by Gavin Haight. Senior Braydon Murison went 3-4 with two singles, a double, two runs scored, two RBIs, and a stolen base. Senior Jack Katovich went 2-4 with a single and a double. He also had 3 RBIs, one run scored, and a stolen base. Senior Gavin Haight went 2-3 with two singles, adding a walk, and stealing two bases. Freshman Max Murison went 0-1 but reached base two times on walks and stole a base. Meanwhile eighth grader Kyler Poff wound up without a single official at bat; instead, he walked three times, scored two runs, and stole five bases in a strong offensive performance.
The second game started fast, with both teams scoring four runs in the first inning. The Shockers bats then cooled a little for a short while as the Crusaders were able to build an 8-4 lead. However, in the top of the final inning the Shockers stormed back, scoring five runs and taking a 9-8 lead. But, once again the Crusaders stepped up when it mattered in the bottom of the final inning with a walk followed by two big hits and aggressive baserunning to score two runs and secure the second close victory.
Freshman Michael Schneider pitched an efficient complete game for the Shockers to give his team a chance to win again. Senior Braydon Murison also stepped up for the Shockers on defense, playing catcher for the first time in his high school career. His solid play gained the notice of his team and the fans, and it is safe to say this will not be his last time in that position. Murison had another big game at the plate as well. While his stat line said he went 0-1, he reached base twice on walks and another time after being hit, scoring two runs, and stealing two bases. Jack Katovich went 3-3 with three singles and reached a fourth time on a walk. He scored two runs, recorded an RBI, and stole six bases in the game. Junior Trevor Moore went 0-1 but reached twice on a walk and he reached a third time hustling to first on a third strike that the catcher dropped and was unable to throw Moore out on before he reached the bag. He scored two runs, recorded one RBI, and stole six bases. Michael Schneider reached base three times after two walks and getting hit by a pitch on the third occasion; he scored two runs and added two stolen bases. Junior James Smith went 2-3 with two singles, an RBI, and a stolen base.
This week the Shockers (0-5, 0-2 league) are back in action this Saturday in non-league play. They travel to Wilbur to take on the Wilbur-Creston-Keller Wildcats in a double header. First pitches are scheduled for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.