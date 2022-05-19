The playoffs are a mixed gift for teams that reach them. On one hand, they can only be reached by having a successful season and they give all participants an opportunity to win championships. On the other hand, at least in Washington’s 1B baseball postseason, only one team that reaches the playoffs will finish their season with a victory and that will be the state champions. Unfortunately for the Waterville-Shockers baseball team, after advancing to the District 6 championship game their season came to an end this past Friday evening as they came up just short to the Riverside Christian Crusaders. On Tuesday the second seeded Shockers hosted the Moses Lake Christian Academy Lions, defeating them 15-5 in five innings. The Shockers then took on the first seeded Crusaders, who advanced to the championship round by defeating the Pateros Billygoats 14-4 on Tuesday. In a contest that was hard fought by both sides, the Shockers fell just short, losing 10-11 in seven innings.
Tuesday’s first round game against the Lions started with jitters for the Shockers, who did not have a player on the team who had previously had the opportunity to play a baseball postseason game. Eighth grader Kyler Poff took the mound and promptly hit the first batter he faced. But that proved to be the only batter he walked all game. Poff and the Shockers defense gave up two runs in the top of the first inning, before the Shockers answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning. The early surging Lions then scored three more runs, one of which was unearned, in the top of the second inning. That would prove to be the last inning the Lions crossed the plate. Poff did not allow another run for the remainder of the game and the defense held strong behind him. On offense, the Shockers came to life in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring six to take an 8-5 lead. They then scored an additional seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to finish off the Lions 15-5. Jack Katovich hit a walk-off single that allowed the Shockers to reach the mercy rule limit.
In addition to Kyler Poff’s complete game gem (W, 5 IP, 5 R, 4 ER, 3K, 1 HBP, 60 pitches), there were several Shockers who also stood out. On defense, first baseman Trevor Moor continued his outstanding defensive season, recording five putouts as he played error free defense. Shortstop Jack Katovich initiated a double play later in the game, letting the Lions know that this would not be their evening. Center fielder Aidan Heath maintained control of the outfield recording two outs and showing off his cannon for an arm, which dissuaded the Lions from attempting to take extra bases on balls hit in the gaps. On offense every Waterville-Mansfield player that batted recorded an on base percentage of .500 or better. Those players were Braydon Murison (2-4,1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 3-3 SB), Jack Katovich (4-5, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2-2 SB), Jacob Simpson (1-2, 3 HBP, 3 R, 1 RBI, 4-4 SB), Tanner Brown (1-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1-2 SB), Michael Schneider (1-2, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 R, 2 RBI, 3-3 SB), Trevor Moore (1-3, 2B, 1 BB, 2 R, 3 RBI, 3-3 SB), Kyler Poff (0-2, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 R, 1-1 SB), Max Murison (1-2, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 4-4 SB), and George Murison (1-3, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2-2 SB).
Friday evening’s District Championship game was held at a neutral field in Peshastin. It had the feel of a championship game throughout. The Shockers were short-handed, with starting center fielder out with a non-baseball related injury. But the Shockers refused to let the injury, or five early defensive errors stop them. The game started with the top-seeded Riverside Christian Crusaders taking a 2-1 lead after one inning and a 4-2 lead after two innings. Both defenses tightened up in a scoreless third inning that went by quickly. The Shockers then came to life, taking a 7-6 lead in the fourth inning. However, the Crusaders refused to quit, retaking the lead 9-6 in the fifth inning and extending their lead to 11-8 by the end of the sixth inning. But in true championship game fashion, the Shockers roared back in the top of the seventh inning, scoring two runs and advancing runners to second and third base with two outs. Trevor Moore, who hit a home run earlier in the game, stepped to the plate. After swinging and missing on a nasty strike one pitch, Moore ripped the second strike deep into left field as the potential tying run crossed home plate and the runner that was previously at second was rounding third. Unfortunately, Moore’s monster shot landed just foul, forcing everyone to reset. With all of the pressure on the Crusader’s pitcher, he threw a nasty curveball that Moore swung at but just missed, securing the Crusaders 11-10 win for the District 6 Championship.
While Moore came up just short on his last at bat, he played an extremely good game. Once again, he played error free defense at first base and at the plate, he went 2-5 with a home run, a run scored, 2 RBIs, and 2-2 stolen bases. Despite taking the loss as a pitcher, freshman Michael Schneider threw a phenomenal game (5 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 5 K, 9 R, 3 ER), giving up just three earned runs. Senior Jack Katovich also had a good final performance on the mound (1 IP, 1 H, 2 K, 2 R, 0 ER), as neither of the two runs that scored while he was pitching were earned. In addition to Moore, other standout offensive performances were seen from Jack Katovich (2-5, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 3-3 SB), Tanner Brown (2-4, 3 RBI, 2-2 SB), Michael Schneider (0-1, 2 BB, 2 HBP, 5-5 SB), Kyler Poff (4 BB, 1 R, 5-5 SB), and George Murison (1-2, 2 BB, 1 R, 2-2 SB).
With the loss, the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers’ season came to a close. The District 6 champion Riverside Christian Crusaders advance to the 1B state baseball tournament. They have been seeded ninth and are scheduled to travel to eighth seeded Odessa on Tuesday for their first round game. While the game will have been played by the time this article is published, no results are available at the time of this writing.