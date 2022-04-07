In sports, much like in life, some days are better than others. For the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers, Saturday’s double header against the Wilbur-Creston-Keller Wildcats was not a very good day. The Shockers fell to the Wildcats 4-19 and 0-13.
Things started inauspiciously as the Shockers came out flat in the first game, making uncommon errors on defense and struggling to hit on offense. To their credit, the players kept trying to find answers to their struggles and to get in a rhythm, but the Wildcats kept finding ways to thwart the attempts by the Shockers.
The second game did not begin much better as the Wildcats jumped on the Shockers starting pitcher, scoring 11 runs against just two outs in the first inning. However, eighth grader Kyler Poff took the mound in relief and righted the ship, allowing just two unearned runs in the final 3 1/3 inning. Unfortunately, the Wildcats defense did not give an inch, as they allowed just five batters to reach base all on walks.
For the day, the Shockers battled hard. Kyler Poff stood out for the day with his solid relief pitching. He also reached base in one of two plate appearances in the first game with a walk, scoring one run and stealing a base. Michael Schneider reached base on both of his game one plate appearances after being hit by a pitch both times, scoring a run, and stealing two bases. Schneider also reached base one time in the second game, stealing another two bases.
This week the Shockers (0-7, 0-2 league) look to rebound against the Moses Lake Christian Academy Lions (0-3, 0-2 league) in league play on Saturday. This double header will also serve as the home opener for the Shockers. The first pitches are scheduled for 11 and 1.
