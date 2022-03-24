The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers baseball team may not have picked up a win this past Saturday, but they found if they avoid mistakes, they are capable of beating larger schools. In their season opener, the 1B Shockers fell to the 1A Omak Pioneers 9-5 in seven innings and 22-1 in five innings.
In the first game, the Shockers came out strong behind the strong pitching of Michael Schneider (5 IP, 0 earned runs, 3 hits, 3 walks) and strong defense for the first three innings. At the end of three innings, the Shockers were leading 3-0. Schneider set the tone by throwing strikes consistently and picking off a Pioneer baserunner at second base in the bottom of the first inning. Unfortunately, the Shockers defense made a handful of costly errors in the later innings, leading to eight unearned runs being scored by the Pioneers, allowing their comeback to take place. Fortunately, all of the errors were uncommon plays that the Waterville-Mansfield defense can quickly learn from in this non-league game and are likely not to repeat. On offense, the Shockers also had a great first game. Jacob Simpson went 2-3 with a double, a walk, and three RBIs to lead the way. Other key offensive performances were seen from Jack Katovich (2-4 batting, 1 stolen base), Gavin Haight (1-3 batting, 1 walk, 2 runs scored, 2 stolen bases), Braydon Murison (2-4 batting, 1 stolen base), and George Murison (1-2 batting, 1 walk).
Unfortunately, the second game was over quickly. Starting pitcher Gavin Haight showed unusual struggles as the Pioneers were able to chase him out after only 2/3 of an inning. Braydon Murison came in and showed more control, but by then Omak was locked in and kept their momentum going. Kyler Poff pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, gaining valuable experience. While it does not show up on any statistic, catcher Trevor Moore showed extreme grit, handling countless tough pitches throughout the game, constantly keeping the ball from getting past him and to the backstop. On offense, Braydon Murison had a strong game going 3-3 at the plate, including running out two infield hits. He added four stolen bases in the game as well. Trevor Moore went 1-2 from the plate. When he reached base, Moore immediately stole second and third base, putting the pressure on the Pioneers. This forced the Omak pitcher to make a bad pitch in the dirt that allowed Moore to safely reach home on a wild pitch and avoid a shutout for the Shockers.
While the Shockers did not record a win, they found that they are good enough to beat even teams from larger schools if they avoid mental mistakes. In the second game, the Shockers refused to quit, despite the rough start, showing heart that will take them far this season.
The Shockers also played the Ephrata Tigers C team on Wednesday afternoon, but the results were not available at the time this article was written.
This week, the Shockers (0-2) kick off league play against the Riverside Christian Crusaders (0-2) on Saturday in Yakima. First pitches are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.