While the Waterville weather was unseasonably cold this past week, the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers baseball team showed it is heating up. The team recorded a perfect 3-0 record, all of which were league games. On Tuesday, the Shockers took down the Pateros Billygoats 24-14 in five innings. Then on Saturday the Shockers tamed the Bridgeport Mustangs 21-11 in six innings and 6-3 in seven innings.
Tuesday night’s game in Pateros turned into a slugfest as the Shockers showed some defensive struggles, committing six errors on the night. Starting pitcher Michael Schneider battled through control issues for the first two innings but managed to limit the Billygoats to just seven runs. Eighth grader Kyler Poff then took the mound for the remaining three innings, giving up just one earned run (the rest were unearned due to the Shockers’ errors), while striking out six, to earn his first victory of the season. While Waterville-Mansfield had a rough night playing defense, they had their best offensive performance of the season, batting through their order two times in the four inning and sending another 12 batters to the plate in the fifth inning. All nine starters scored at least one run and eight of the nine starters recorded at least one RBI.
There were many standouts in Tuesday night’s game. In addition to a dominating performance on the mound, Poff walked all five times he went up to bat, scoring four runs, and going 5-5 in stolen base attempts. Trevor Moore also had a perfect on base percentage for the game (4-4, 2 3B, 3 R, 1 RBI, HBP, 2-2 SB). Jack Katovich may not have had a perfect on base percentage (4-5, 2B, 3B, HR, 3 R, 6 RBI), but he led the way on offense, hitting for the cycle while hitting a grand slam homerun in the fourth inning. Other standout performances included Braydon Murison (3-4, 2B, BB, 4 R, 1 RBI, 1-1 SB), Jacob Simpson (2-3, 2 HBP, 3 R, 1 RBI, 4-4 SB), Tanner Brown (2-4, 2B, BB, 2 R, 5 RBI, 2-2 SB), and Max Murison (0-2, 2 BB, HBP, 2 R, 1 RBI, 4-4 SB)
Saturday’s home opener against the Mustangs started out as a high scoring affair. Starting pitcher Michael Schneider struggled, giving up 10 runs over the first three innings. He recovered nicely though when he moved to catcher, playing well through the rest of this game and throughout the second game, recording four putout assists, including stopping two stolen base attempts. Jack Katovich came in and efficiently pitched the remaining three innings, giving up just one earned run and two walks, while striking out five to earn his second win of the season. The defense did not commit an error for just the second game all season. Meanwhile, the Shockers continued their hot offensive performance, hitting through the order in the second and fifth innings, and they were on track to do the same in the sixth inning, but were stopped short because they reached the 10 run lead mercy limit. They sent at least six batters to the plate in each of the six innings played.
Once again there were several standout performances. In addition to his dominating pitching performance, Katovich had another strong showing at the plate (4-5, 2 2B, BB, 5 R, 6 RBI, 2-2 SB). Schneider also had a strong offensive performance (4-5, 2B, 3B, 5 R, 4 RBI, 4-4 SB). Other standout performances were seen by Tanner Brown (3-3, 2B, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI, 7-7 SB), Jacob Simpson (1-3, 2B, 2 HBP, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2-2 SB), Aidan Heath (0-2, 3 BB, 1 R, 1-1 SB), Max Murison (0-0, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 4 R, 1 RBI, 2-2 SB), and Braydon Murison (2-4, BB, HBP, 4 R, 2 RBI, 7-7 SB).
The second game turned into a pitchers’ duel, with the Shockers gaining a 2-1 lead in the first inning and maintaining the lead through four innings. The Mustangs managed to tie the game at 2 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Shockers answered, scoring four runs to take a 6-2 lead after five innings. Bridgeport managed to score one more run in the top of the sixth inning, but never threatened again as the Shockers shut the door on their opponent. While Waterville-Mansfield’s defense was not perfect for a second consecutive game, they did play well, committing just two errors for the game.
Starting pitcher Kyler Poff was dominant, pitching the first six innings for the Shockers. He allowed just one earned run (the other two being unearned), while scattering six hits and two hit batters. He struck out eight batters for the day. While his teammates did want Poff to remain on the mound for the seventh inning, he was lifted as he was being held to a junior high pitch count limit to protect the eighth grader’s arm long term. The performance earned Poff his second win of the season. After having such an efficient pitching performance in the first game, Jack Katovich was able to return to the mound in the seventh inning of the second game, striking out all three batters he faced on just 12 pitches, to pick up the save.
In addition to the strong pitching performances by both Poff and Katovich, there were several standout offensive performances as well. Katovich continued to be an offensive leader as well (2-3, 2B, BB, 3 R, 1 RBI, 4-4 SB). Other notable performers were Jacob Simpson (0-0, 3 BB, HBP, 2 R, 5-5 SB), Braydon Murison (0-2, BB, HBP, 1 R, 1-1 SB), and George Murison (1-2, HBP, 3-3 SB).
This week the Shockers (4-8, 4-3 league) travel to Oroville on Saturday to take on the Hornets (0-8) in a non-league double header. First pitches are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.